Urology Care Foundation Welcomes New Board Member

Currently President and CEO of HPE Financial Services (HPEFS), the IT investment and financing subsidiary of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mr. Rothman is responsible for the worldwide delivery of solutions that enable business transformation. Prior to joining HPEFS, Mr. Rothman was President and CEO of Compaq Financial Services Corporation and was key to the successful HP-Compaq merger more than a decade ago.

"Mr. Rothman's extensive leadership, global achievements, diverse mix of skills and passion for philanthropy make him an ideal addition to the Foundation Board of Directors," said Dr. Harris M. Nagler, Urology Care Foundation President. "We are confident his business insight and acumen will further support and guide our incredible momentum in achieving our mission."

With more than 44 years in the financial services industry, Mr. Rothman has held leadership positions with U.S. Leasing International and Thomson McKinnon Securities, as well as AT&T where he helped build an organization that ultimately grew to be the second largest leasing company in the United States.

"I look forward to supporting an organization such as the Urology Care Foundation, which has touched nearly every corner of the world through its research, education and philanthropic services," said Rothman. "I am inspired by their commitment to making a difference in the lives of those most in need and am grateful for this opportunity."

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

