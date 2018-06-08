Urology Care Foundation Welcomes Three New Board Members

The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, strives to improve patients' lives and advance urologic research and education through its work with patients, caregivers, researchers and the general public. The Foundation Board of Directors' governance structure includes public directors, AUA member urologists, the AUA's treasurer and a president.

"The extensive knowledge of this group is invaluable as the Foundation forges ahead in its efforts to pave a way for advancements in urologic research and patient education to improve patient's lives," said Dr. Harris M. Nagler, Urology Care Foundation President. "Mr. Baitler, Mr. Drant and Dr. Hodin have a passion for the mission of the Foundation and will be outstanding new additions, bringing fresh and innovative perspectives to the Foundation and the Board."

Jay G. Baitler is currently an operating partner with Atlas Holdings, a private equity firm and diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, service and trading businesses. Prior to Atlas Holdings, Mr. Baitler served as Executive Vice President, Staples Contract Division, from 2004 until his retirement in 2013. During his tenure with Staples, Mr. Baitler oversaw significant growth of the organization and was personally responsible for the integration of Corporate Express, a $4.4 billion acquisition, the largest acquisition in Staples' history. He has been Independent Director of TESSCO Technologies Inc. since 2007 and is a Director of Iconex.

Mr. Baitler has served on many Boards, including the Board of Managers at Soundview Paper, LLC and the Advisory Boards of Finch Paper, LLC and Twin Rivers Paper Company. Mr. Baitler is a graduate of Union College and currently resides in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Ryan D. Drant specializes in healthcare investments in the medical device, healthcare services, healthcare information technology and specialty pharma sectors, and has been actively investing in healthcare since 1996. He currently serves as the Founder and Managing Director of Questa Capital Management. During his investment career, he has served on 33 boards of directors and has overseen the deployment of $950 million in equity capital. Mr. Drant was named four times to the Forbes Midas List of best venture capital investors.

Prior to founding Questa, Mr. Drant was a General Partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), where he joined in 1996, became a General Partner in 2004 and served on the firm's investment committee for 11 years spanning four funds totaling $8.0 billion in total capital. He led the firm's global healthcare investing practice and served as a member of NEA's four-person management committee. Previously, Mr. Drant was with the Health Care Investment Banking Group of Alex. Brown & Sons and Arthur Andersen & Co. Mr. Drant graduated from Stanford University with a BA in Political Science.

Michael W. Hodin, PhD is Managing Partner at the High Lantern Group and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Coalition on Ageing. He also blogs for the Fiscal Times under the Age and Reason Blog and for the HuffPost50. Dr. Hodin is a fellow at Oxford University's Harris Manchester College and sits on many Boards including, the American Skin Association, Business Council for International Understanding, Foreign Policy Association and the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council for Population Ageing.

He served as a senior executive at Pfizer, Inc. for 30 years, where he created and led its International Public Affairs and Public Policy operations. From 1976-1980, Dr. Hodin was Legislative Assistant to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan and was also a visiting scholar at Brookings Institution on U.S. Foreign Economic Policy. Dr. Hodin currently lives in New York City.

Learn more about the Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is committed to advancing urology research and education. We work with researchers, health care professionals, patients, and caregivers to improve patients' lives. The Urology Care Foundation is the official foundation of the American Urological Association. www.UrologyHealth.org

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 21,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

Contact: Christine Frey, AUA

443-909-0839, cfrey@AUAnet.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urology-care-foundation-welcomes-three-new-board-members-300662451.html

SOURCE Urology Care Foundation

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

