Urology of Virginia Men's Health VA division Hosts the Summit 2024!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Men's Health Summit 2024! The Complete Health Guide for Men and Women will be held at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hilton on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Topics will include all issues of the aging adult- male and female; urological issues and answers, urological cancers, hormones for both men and women, mental health, sexual health and intimacy, cardiology and nutrition, physical therapy and more. This year's Summit will include co-hosting by the Honorable Mayor of Virginia Beach Bobby Dyer and WTKR Anchor Kurt Williams, who is also facing the challenges of prostate cancer. He will share his journey at the Summit.

The event is our give back to the community as we want to empower all with knowledge in managing their healthcare. The evaluations were stellar from the attendees. The event is free with registration. Register Here! www.bit.ly/45pPaJl email:[email protected]

Quote from attendee: "This was a well-organized and informative seminar. All of the presenters were well-prepared, and provided information that was mostly very new to me. It was also important that there was enough allotted time for questions. The power-point programs were all well done and flowed seamlessly. The lunch, snacks, and interesting vendors were an added bonus! Thank you Urology of Virginia for putting this on!"

About Urology of Virginia:

Urology of Virginia (UVA) has a long history of providing comprehensive and quality care to the entire Hampton Roads region, including northeastern North Carolina. Whether you come to us with kidney, urinary tract, prostate, pelvic or other urological needs, you'll find our providers well-versed in delivering the most customized programs and treatment plans.

Our clinical care team consists of 33 board certified urologists, most of whom are fellowship trained, nationally recognized, awarded and published. More importantly, they are dedicated to providing superior care and individualized attention to their patients. Included in the team are a specialty trained GU pathologist, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, RN's, x-ray and ultrasound technicians, and a vast array of other health care professionals. www.urologyofva.net

