Urology of Virginia Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology of Virginia announces effective January 1, 2020 the transition of Dr. Joshua Langston to the role of Chief Medical Officer. He will be continuing the legacy of excellent patient care, organizational guidance, innovation and service of his predecessor, Dr. Edwin Robey. In transitioning, Dr. Robey commented, "Serving as the Chief Medical Officer for the last three years has been an amazing opportunity to work with a skilled and compassionate group of employees who strive to provide excellent patient care. I know the organization will be in good hands with Dr. Langston. He will bring a fresh outlook on the many challenges we face and is an excellent choice based on his interest and experience in health policy and delivery."

Said CMO Dr. Langston, "It is truly an honor to be selected for this role. Urology of Virginia has a long history of being a national leader in innovative patient care and research. I look forward to working with our wonderful team of doctors and support staff to continue to improve urologic health and care delivery in our community."

Dr. Langston completed medical school at UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. He went on to residency training at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and completed a fellowship in Andrology & Male Reconstructive Urology at the Institute of Urology in London, England. He serves as medical director of Men's Health Virginia, a division of Urology of Virginia, where he focuses on aging men. He serves on the Board of Directors for the American Society for Men's Health, and on the Men's Health Committee of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America. He was selected as the American Urological Association's 2017 Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow, spending 4 weeks as a health policy legislative advisor in the U.S. Senate. He is Co-Chair of the Regulatory Affairs Committee for the American Urological Association, and on the Political Affairs Committee for the Large Urology Group Practice Association; he was awarded their 2019 Advocate of the Year award.

Urology of Virginia has provided comprehensive and high-quality urological care to patients in Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina for over 100 years. www.urologyofva.net.

