Urology of Virginia Welcomes New President

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology of Virginia announces effective January 1, 2020 the transition of Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas to the role of President of Urology of Virginia. Dr. Miles-Thomas joined Urology of Virginia in early 2014 as its first female urologist. She is excited to continue the legacy of excellent patient care, innovation and service of her predecessor, Dr. Michael Fabrizio who will continue to provide patient care and focus on new opportunities delivering high quality, cost effective health care.

Dr. Fabrizio says, "Dr. Miles-Thomas is an exceptional urologist who has the skill set to lead the practice in the ever changing health care environment." Said the newly appointed President, Dr. Miles-Thomas, "I am honored to have the privilege to lead Urology of Virginia into the next chapter of health care. I look forward to maintaining our strong relationships with the health care community as we deliver compassionate and personalized urologic care through our centers of excellence to Hampton Roads and the surrounding communities."

Dr. Miles-Thomas is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University where she received her BS in Biology, MD at Northwestern University and completed residency and fellowships at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Urology.

About Urology of Virginia:

The clinical care team at Urology of Virginia consists of 47 providers including 32 board certified and sub-specialist urologists, most of whom are fellowship trained, nationally and internationally recognized, awarded and published. Urology of Virginia (UVA) has provided comprehensive and quality urological care to patients from the regional area and globally, for over 100 years.

To learn more about Urology of Virginia and its service offerings, please visit www.urologyofva.net.

SOURCE Urology of Virginia

Related Links

http://www.urologyofva.net

