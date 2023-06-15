Urology Ripe for Consolidation, with Activity Expected to Accelerate

News provided by

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

15 Jun, 2023, 15:32 ET

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology is ripe to accelerate its consolidation wave with institutional capital flowing into the specialty, according to a urology M&A industry report released by the Healthcare Provider Services investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).   

Download and read the BGL Healthcare & Life Sciences Insider – Consolidation to Accelerate in Urology: https://bit.ly/bglUrologyInsider 

Continue Reading
Urology is ripe to accelerate its consolidation wave with institutional capital flowing into the specialty, according to a urology M&A industry report released by the Healthcare Provider Services investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).
Urology is ripe to accelerate its consolidation wave with institutional capital flowing into the specialty, according to a urology M&A industry report released by the Healthcare Provider Services investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Inside the report, BGL's Healthcare Provider Services team highlights tailwinds in the industry, the growing number of investor-backed platforms, and shares commentary obtained through exclusive executive interviews discussing topics ranging from the demand outlook and recruiting to value-based care and the growth in ancillary services.

  • "Urology does benefit from the big demographic plays," said Marshal Salomon, CEO of Unio Health Partners, and a report participant, speaking to the graying U.S. population which is contributing to increased demand for urological care.

  • "Urology is as strong as any specialty because there are so many ancillary opportunities. You've got imaging, pathology, radiation, and surgery centers," said Michael Shannon, CEO of First Urology.

The healthcare investment banking team at BGL expects M&A activity in urology to accelerate substantially over the coming years. The ancillary-rich specialty, with high fragmentation, ample supply, and demand tailwinds, has attracted the attention and capital of private equity, with several platforms that have launched over the past several years, all of which are actively seeking acquisitions to increase scale and geographic reach.

Additionally, private investors are seeking new platforms in the space.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Also from this source

BGL Real Estate Advisors Completes Development Financing for the Second Phase at Residences at Valor Acres

BGL Advises GFL Environmental on Divestiture of Non-Core Assets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.