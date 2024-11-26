UroMems Appoints Former Axonics Executive Rinda Sama to Board of Directors

Sama brings operational expertise to UroMems as the company prepares for the launch of pivotal clinical trials for its UroActive System, the first smart automated implant to treat stress urinary incontinence

GRENOBLE, France and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UroMems, a global medical technology company developing the first smart automated implant to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI), today announced the appointment of medical device veteran Rinda Sama to its board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rinda to our board of directors," said UroMems co-founder and CEO Hamid Lamraoui. "Rinda's deep experience in medical technology, and specifically with the Axonics sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy to treat overactive bladder, will be invaluable to UroMems as we embark on large-scale U.S. and European pivotal clinical trials of UroActive®, in preparation for the commercial launch of the first smart automated artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) to treat SUI."

An accredited Public Company Director, Sama brings nearly 20 years of medical device experience, including serving as the chief operating officer of Axonics for more than 10 years where he played a critical role in implementing lean operations and compliant quality systems that helped to pave the way for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and the recent acquisition of Axonics by Boston Scientific. Prior to Axonics, Sama was the director of operations and quality at Vessix Vascular, Inc., subsequently acquired by Boston Scientific. He also served on the board of directors for BioVentrix and Laser Associated Sciences. Sama holds a master's degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

"UroMems is in a very similar position like Axonics was several years ago in terms of developing a game-changing treatment after limited innovation in the category for decades, providing underserved patients with a dramatically better option," said Sama. "I see the same strong potential with the UroActive System in revolutionizing the treatment of SUI as the first smart AUS and I look forward to sharing my operational expertise to help successfully move it forward through FDA approval and launch."

UroMems has successfully achieved critical milestones in research and development, clinical outcomes and building the organization, including recently securing $47 million in funding on the heels of exceptionally strong results from the first-in-man multicenter clinical study six-month endpoint, and successful six-month primary endpoint for the first-ever female patient to receive a smart automated AUS.

SUI, or involuntary urinary leakage, affects an estimated 40 million Americans and 90 million Europeans. SUI significantly impacts quality of life, as it can be debilitating, and often leads to depression, low self-esteem and social stigma.

About UroActive

UroActive is the first active implantable electronic artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) that is being developed to compensate for sphincter insufficiency in patients, both men and women, with SUI. It is based on a unique mechatronic platform using embedded smart, digital and robotic systems which, based on data collected from a patient, create a treatment algorithm that is specific for each patient's needs. The UroMems technology platform is protected by more than 150 patents and is designed to overcome the limitations of current solutions by optimizing safety and performance, patient experience and surgeon convenience. UroActive has not received marketing authorization from the FDA and is not available for sale in the United States or in the EU.

