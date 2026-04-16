URS Capital Partners Announces Q1 2026 Acquisitions and Successful Sale of Belmont Heights

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- URS Capital Partners ("URS"), a multifamily real estate investment firm, announced the completion of two acquisitions in the first quarter of 2026 alongside the successful sale of Belmont Heights, a 176–unit community in the Charlotte metropolitan area.

The transactions highlight URS' continued disciplined approach to portfolio growth and capital deployment amid ongoing dislocation in the multifamily market.

Belmont Heights The Grove at Greenleaf

URS acquired Belmont Heights in January 2024, marking the firm's first investment following the market reset. During its hold period, the asset produced consistent operating cash flow and meaningful net operating income growth through focused asset management and operational execution. The property was sold in April 2026, delivering strong risk–adjusted returns and validating URS' investment thesis during a recovering market environment.

"Belmont Heights represented conviction at a time when uncertainty was high," said Christopher Urso, Managing Partner of URS Capital Partners. "The outcome reinforces the importance of disciplined underwriting, operational execution, and patience through the cycle."

In parallel with the disposition, URS completed the acquisition of Grove at Greenleaf, 240 Units in Conyers, GA and Saddlebrook Apartments, 267 Units in Murfreesboro, TN, both of which align with the firm's strategy and long–term investment objectives. Since the onset of the market reset, URS has acquired 10 properties, remaining selective and focusing on quality assets in resilient submarkets.

"We continue to see opportunities created by market dislocation," added Christopher Gorman, MD of Investments. "Our focus remains on acquiring assets at the right basis while prioritizing downside protection and long–term value creation for our investors."

URS Capital Partners continues to actively evaluate new acquisitions while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and portfolio management.

About URS Capital Partners

URS Capital Partners is a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm that has acquired/developed over 6,000 units since inception in 2009. The firm focuses on disciplined acquisitions, hands–on asset management, and long–term value creation through market cycles. For more information, visit www.urscapitalpartners.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Windsor, Investor Relations

URS Capital Partners

[email protected]

631-683-5176.103

SOURCE URS Capital Partners