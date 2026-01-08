Ursa Major Announces Partnership with Teledyne Brown Engineering for Contract to Enhance Hypersonic Missile Defense Systems

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major has been added as a key partner for Teledyne Brown Engineering's (Teledyne) prime contract under U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Design, Development, Demonstration, and Integration (D3I) Domain 1 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity. The D3I IDIQ contract vehicle funds threat representative ballistic and hypersonic target vehicles that are integral for missile defense testing.

"Ursa Major has established a track record of providing highly capable propulsion solutions to cutting edge defense technologies, including hypersonics, and this partnership is just the latest development in that effort," said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major. "We look forward to working with the team at Teledyne to provide national security capabilities to our warfighters."

With this partnership Ursa Major increases Teledyne's propulsion solutions and expands their product offerings for the missile defense community.

This award marks the third IDIQ inclusion for Ursa Major following the U.S. Air Force's Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract announced in April and the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense in December 2025.

