Ursa Major Raises $100 Million to Scale Hypersonics, Solid Rocket Motors and Space Mobility

The Company Also Announces More Than $115 Million in Booking Contracts

BERTHOUD, Colo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major today announced that it closed $100 million in its Series E funding round and received an additional $50 million in debt funding commitments. Investors include both new and long-term supporters of Ursa Major's mission, including Eclipse, who led the round and were joined by Woodline Partners, Principia Growth, XN, and Alsop Louie Partners, among other institutional shareholders.

Ursa Major also announced more than $115 million in bookings through the first three quarters of 2025, which includes both government and commercial partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Stratolaunch, and BAE Systems. The fundraise will support Ursa Major's business goals of scaling manufacturing and production across product lines.

"This year, our Ursa Major team has proven we are building the next great aerospace and defense company. Our investors recognize our milestones this year – flying hypersonic several times, advancing our solid rocket motor programs, completing tests for space propulsion systems, and securing a record booking portfolio – are just the start of this next chapter for our company," said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major. "This investment gives us the tools to solve critical strategic industrial base and national security challenges for the United States and our allies."

Ursa Major is using this investment to address urgent needs in the U.S. industrial base for modernized solutions that can deliver capabilities faster and more affordably than what legacy providers can supply. The Company will rapidly field its throttleable, storable, liquid-fueled hypersonic and space-based defense solution, as well as scale its solid rocket motor and sustained space mobility manufacturing capacity.

"Ursa Major is doing what few others in defense have achieved — scaling manufacturing and supply chains to deliver hypersonic systems and advanced propulsion at industrial scale," said Lior Susan, Founding Partner at Eclipse. "The Eclipse team is proud to support their mission to strengthen the U.S. and allied industrial base with real capability, built here and built now."

Recently, Ursa Major announced the addition of Ronald Sugar and Gilman Louie to their corporate board and since the last round of funding, Ursa Major has successfully flown its hypersonic engines and tactical missiles several times, demonstrating the rapid, yet sustainable growth.

Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company delivering flight-proven capabilities for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, space mobility and launch. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major leverages advanced production techniques and flexible architectures to build systems for all domains: land, air, sea, and space. The company is revitalizing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, flying faster to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities where speed and adaptability matter most. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com.

