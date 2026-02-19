Ursa Major Appoints Chris Spagnoletti as Chief Executive Officer

BERTHOUD, Colo., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major has appointed Chris Spagnoletti as Chief Executive Officer.

Spagnoletti brings more than 30 years of experience developing and delivering critical systems for military and commercial aircraft, with leadership roles spanning engineering, operations, and business development. Since joining Ursa Major in 2022, most recently as President of Liquid Systems, he has advanced the company's hypersonic and space programs.

"Over the past four years, Ursa Major has evolved from a startup into a trusted name in aerospace and defense," said Spagnoletti, CEO of Ursa Major. "We've flown hypersonic systems multiple times, designed and built the Draper engine and our first all-up round, and launched modernized solid rocket motor and in-space propulsion businesses. Leading this team through many of these milestones has been a defining chapter of my career. I have deep confidence in our people and in what we're building. I'm honored to serve as CEO as we continue delivering critical capabilities to our customers at speed and scale."

Prior to Ursa Major, Spagnoletti served as President of U.S. Cargo Systems, a TransDigm aerospace business, where he led teams delivering mission-critical aerospace solutions across defense and commercial markets. His expertise lies in intertwining technical acumen with operational excellence for company profitability and sustainable growth. Together with the experienced executive team across functions, Spagnoletti will continue to scale Ursa Major.

"After thoughtful consideration, the Board unanimously agreed to promote Chris Spagnoletti as the next CEO of Ursa Major," said Dr. Ron Sugar, a member of Ursa Major's Board of Directors, and former CEO of Northrop Grumman. "Chris has already demonstrated the kind of leadership Ursa Major needs in the company's next phase of growth. Chris has been central to advancing our hypersonic and liquid programs while building the operational rigor required to scale. This transition ensures continuity in strategy and accelerates the momentum already underway across the company."

"Promoting Chris to CEO marks a defining moment for Ursa Major. He's the kind of leader who builds fast, can scale complex products, and delivers when it matters most," said Lior Susan, Founding Partner of Eclipse. "Ursa Major is building the propulsion backbone America's defense industrial base urgently needs. Under Chris's leadership, the team will move much faster, manufacture at scale, and push the boundaries of next-generation aerospace and national security technology."

Spagnoletti succeeds Dan Jablonsky, who is departing after leading a period of significant growth and technical achievement, including the company's best year on record. Ursa Major thanks Dan for his leadership and contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company delivering flight-proven capabilities for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, space mobility and launch. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major leverages advanced production techniques and flexible architectures to build systems for all domains: land, air, sea, and space. The company is revitalizing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, flying faster to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities where speed and adaptability matter most.

SOURCE Ursa Major