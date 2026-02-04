Ursa Major Adds Proven Operators to Lead Production Ramp and SRM Growth

Jason Meredith as President, Solid Missile Systems and Justin Siebert as Chief Operating Officer

BERTHOUD, Colo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major has added two seasoned leaders to its executive team, Jason Meredith as President of Solid Missile Systems and Justin Siebert as Chief Operating Officer, as the company continues its evolution from development programs to full-scale production to deliver mission-critical capabilities.

Jason Meredith comes to Ursa Major with more than two decades of experience in the aerospace and defense industries, where he held leadership roles across engineering, program execution, and business management. He joins the company from Northrop Grumman, where he served as a Vice President, and he previously worked for Orbital ATK and Pratt & Whitney.

As an accomplished and highly experienced operations executive, Justin Siebert served in multiple roles for Fortune 100 and private equity-backed organizations across the aerospace, defense, and space sectors, including large launch space propulsion. He was previously the COO of ArmorWorks LLC, and prior to that held leadership roles at Firefly Aerospace, BAE Systems, Magellan Aerospace, and Honeywell Aerospace.

"We're entering a phase of our company where execution and scale matter as much as innovation," said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major. "Justin brings the operational rigor and manufacturing leadership we need as we ramp production across multiple programs and deliver systems at the speed and scale national security demands. Jason's deep experience across solid rocket motor programs will be instrumental as we build on our manufacturing approach and evolve into a major provider of solid missile systems, restoring capacity and resilience to a strained industrial base. Together, their leadership strengthens Ursa Major's ability to move faster, produce more, and deliver real capability where it matters most."

This leadership expansion builds on Ursa Major's continued execution across its portfolio. The company is already in production of its Hadley liquid rocket engine, delivering flight-proven capability for hypersonic and launch applications; advancing the Draper engine and Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator; and ramping solid rocket motor production to a rate of 200 SRMs per year using its Lynx manufacturing approach. These milestones are supported by Ursa Major's recent test facility expansion in Weld Co, Colorado, which increases domestic manufacturing capacity and strengthens the company's ability to deliver scalable, American-made hypersonics and solid missile systems.

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company delivering flight-proven capabilities for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, in-space propulsion, and launch. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major leverages advanced production techniques and flexible architectures to build systems for all domains: land, air, sea, and space. The company is revitalizing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, flying faster to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities where speed and adaptability matter most.

SOURCE Ursa Major