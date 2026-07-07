Ursa Major Successfully Completes SRM Manufacturing Pathfinder Program with U.S. Navy and OSC

The cost-share program concluded on schedule in February 2026 and represents a $25 million joint investment by Ursa Major, the US Navy, and OSC.

DENVER, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major has completed its Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) Manufacturing Pathfinder Program conducted in partnership with the U.S. Navy and Office of Strategic Capital (OSC).

Over the course of the program, Ursa Major achieved several key technical and manufacturing milestones. The Company designed, manufactured, and successfully static-fired an HLG 10-inch SRM prototype. Ursa Major also developed and characterized a proprietary propellant for the motor. The motor met all performance objectives and burn duration requirements, achieving a technical and manufacturing foundation for future U.S. Navy systems that require a 10" diameter SRM.

"In partnership with the Navy and OSC, we translated capital into real, measurable outcomes that scaled manufacturing capacity and advanced a production model built for speed and surge," said Chris Spagnoletti, CEO of Ursa Major. "This program validated that when the government invests in companies that are used to doing more with less, companies that prioritize execution, innovation, and manufacturability from day one, you get capability that matters on timelines that matter. That's how we rebuild the defense industrial base, and how we deliver credible, scalable capability to the joint force."

With this program, Ursa Major invested heavily in facility scaling and process improvements to expand its SRM production capabilities. Program milestones were intentionally structured to act as a pathfinder for larger systems. The program also enabled significant refinement of the Company's common, modular manufacturing process, known as Lynx, which uses Highly Loaded Grain and enables subsystem commonality across components. This approach reduces tooling costs and lead times while increasing flexibility and scalability across multiple motor variants. As a result, Ursa Major is ready to scale to support the U.S. Navy's demand for solid rocket motors.

The work was conducted in close collaboration with the Naval Air Weapons Center Weapons Division at China Lake, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, and Naval acquisitions to streamline development, align technical execution with mission specific requirements, and ensure the manufacturing approach supports real-world operational needs. The work directly supported the Department of War's Strategic Objective Needs by focusing on manufacturability, scalability, and rapid qualification of SRM technologies critical to missile and rocket systems across the joint force.

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company delivering flight-proven capabilities for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, space mobility and launch. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major leverages advanced production techniques and flexible architectures to build systems for all domains: land, air, sea, and space. The company is revitalizing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, flying faster to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities where speed and adaptability matter most. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com.

SOURCE Ursa Major