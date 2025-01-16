Ursa Space Systems selected for $200M Luno B IDIQ

ITHACA, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems was selected by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency as one of the vendors for the $200 million Luno B commercial data indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

The selected vendors are:

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

BlackSky Geospatial Solutions, Inc.

BlueHalo, LLC

CACI, Inc. – Federal

Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, LLP

Electromagnetic Systems, Inc.

Maxar Mission Solutions, Inc.

NV5 Geospatial, Inc.

Planet Labs Federal, Inc.

Royce Geospatial Consultants, Inc.

Ursa Space Systems, Inc.

Luno B will provide the national security community with timely access to high-quality commercial GEOINT. The contract will enable NGA to lead the GEOINT enterprise in applying GEOINT artificial intelligence, while delivering decision advantage to our warfighters, policy makers, and mission partners.

Through this IDIQ contract, GEOINT users will have access to data and analytic services that add new context to analytic assessments by characterizing worldwide economic, environmental, and geo-political activities, as well as illegal, unregulated, and unreported activities.

Luno B has a five-year base ordering period with a $200M ceiling. Vendors will compete on a full and open basis for future delivery orders.

SOURCE Ursa Space Systems