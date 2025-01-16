Ursa Space Systems selected for $200M Luno B IDIQ

News provided by

Ursa Space Systems

Jan 16, 2025, 17:38 ET

ITHACA, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems was selected by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency as one of the vendors for the $200 million Luno B commercial data indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

The selected vendors are:

  • Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc.
  • BAE Systems, Inc.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  • BlackSky Geospatial Solutions, Inc.
  • BlueHalo, LLC
  • CACI, Inc. – Federal
  • Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, LLP
  • Electromagnetic Systems, Inc.
  • Maxar Mission Solutions, Inc.
  • NV5 Geospatial, Inc.
  • Planet Labs Federal, Inc.
  • Royce Geospatial Consultants, Inc.
  • Ursa Space Systems, Inc.

Luno B will provide the national security community with timely access to high-quality commercial GEOINT. The contract will enable NGA to lead the GEOINT enterprise in applying GEOINT artificial intelligence, while delivering decision advantage to our warfighters, policy makers, and mission partners.

Through this IDIQ contract, GEOINT users will have access to data and analytic services that add new context to analytic assessments by characterizing worldwide economic, environmental, and geo-political activities, as well as illegal, unregulated, and unreported activities.

Luno B has a five-year base ordering period with a $200M ceiling. Vendors will compete on a full and open basis for future delivery orders.

SOURCE Ursa Space Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NEC and Ursa Space collaborate on satellite image analysis services using one of the world's largest virtual constellations

NEC and Ursa Space collaborate on satellite image analysis services using one of the world's largest virtual constellations

NEC Corporation (NEC) (TSE: 6701) and Ursa Space Systems Inc. (Ursa Space) have agreed to collaborate on satellite image data analysis services. By...
Space Force Tasks Ursa Space to Provide USINDOPACOM with Analytics Following Japanese Natural Disaster

Space Force Tasks Ursa Space to Provide USINDOPACOM with Analytics Following Japanese Natural Disaster

Ursa Space Systems, Inc., a leader in satellite insights, has completed a U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) task order in support of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics