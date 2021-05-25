UrVenue Survey Finds That More Than 75% of Luxury Leisure Travelers are Ready to Make Travel Plans This Year
Report Reveals that 85% of Luxury Travelers are Also More Motived to Book Multiple Experiences In Advance Within a Singular Shopping Cart
May 25, 2021, 08:08 ET
LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With resort restrictions starting to lift across the country, leading hospitality technology company, UrVenue, conducted an online survey specifically focusing on luxury leisure travelers and insights into their future travel plans. The study titled, "Integrated Resorts and their Amenity Booking Capabilities" found that 76% of luxury travelers are ready to go on vacation this year and 85% of travelers are more motivated to book experiences in advance and directly within a resort's website with one singular shopping cart.
The study, conducted on the YouGov Direct platform, had 500 high-income American adult respondents (with an annual gross income of $100,000+) share their preferences with how they are thinking about their booking choices for their next adventure.
Within the survey, luxury leisure travelers share their:
- Comfort level and post-pandemic travel plans
- Online booking preferences beyond the hotel room
- Itinerary building booking preferences for amenity and cross-resort purchases
- And more
"As we emerge from the pandemic, we wanted to reach out directly to high-income leisure travelers to understand not only their readiness to travel, but also how their booking behaviors and expectations have changed because of the pandemic," said Tracee Nalewak, Chief Marketing and Product Officer of UrVenue. "The survey confirmed travelers are looking for advanced planning capabilities for experiences on-property. Through our seamless booking flow and shopping cart, leisure travelers are able to book their experiences in advance and hotels get the benefit of this with higher on-property retention rates and increased revenue per customer – it's a win-win."
UrVenue, with its proprietary technology, can integrate with other booking platforms seamlessly, to provide guests with a singular shopping cart and checkout through any digital touchpoint including websites, apps, kiosks, chatbots, and voice assistants.
Survey results also state that:
- 90% of luxury leisure travelers are more motivated to book experiences in advance if they know there are better deals and better availability.
- 90% of luxury leisure travelers are more likely to book direct on a hotel's website for better access to amenities and experiences.
- 89% of luxury leisure travelers would like to continue their booking process for hotel experiences after booking their room.
- 85% of luxury leisure travelers would book 1-5+ experiences and activities with a singular shopping cart experience.
UrVenue's booking solution supports a wide range of resort experiences such as reserving a cabana, booking a seat at a restaurant, or renting a kayak within a singular unified shopping cart and check out. This technology creates a seamless guest booking journey for resorts and venues to benefit from with new upselling, cross-selling, and bundling capabilities.
More capabilities and integrations to be announced this summer when UV Enterprise launches.
Research Methodology:
The survey was conducted on YouGov Direct. 500 US adults 18+ who have annual gross personal income of $100,000+ were surveyed on March 25th, 2021 between 2:00 PM and 4:56 PM Eastern time. The margin of error is approximately 4.4% for the overall sample. A summary of the report is available HERE.
About UrVenue:
UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. UrVenue maximizes revenue-per-available-customer with its advanced booking, ticketing and presale platform built for hospitality venues: nightclubs and dayclubs, restaurants and lounges, resort pools and beaches, sportsbooks, spas, special events, small group meeting rooms, recreation services, bundled experiences and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's scalable enterprise technology has been the trusted industry standard for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global hospitality, entertainment and gaming organizations including Resorts World Las Vegas, Zouk Group Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Tao Group, Bagatelle and Okada. For more information, visit urvenue.com.
