US - Cellular M2M Connections Market size to grow by USD 5.40 billion between 2022 - 2027| Market is driven by the Increasing demand for connected devices- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

20 Oct, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - Cellular M2M Connections Market size to increase by USD 5.40 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The growth of the US cellular M2M connections market is significantly driven by the rising demand for connected devices. This demand is primarily fueled by several factors, including the widespread adoption of IoT solutions across different industries, the implementation of Industry 4.0 practices, the development of smart homes and buildings, and the utilization of connected devices in healthcare applications. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cellular M2M Connections Market in US 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cellular M2M Connections Market in US 2023-2027

  • One of the primary obstacles impeding the growth of the US cellular M2M connections market is the issue of inadequate network coverage. Network coverage represents a major challenge for this market. M2M technology, which enables data transmission between devices for remote monitoring, control, and communication, heavily relies on extensive and reliable cellular access. However, numerous remote areas in the US suffer from limited or restricted cellular network coverage. This limitation significantly hampers M2M applications that necessitate connectivity in remote regions, such as the agriculture, forestry, and oil and gas industries. Consequently, these factors have a detrimental impact on the US cellular machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market. Therefore, it is anticipated that this issue will hinder the growth of the US cellular M2M connections market during the forecast period.
  • Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The cellular M2M connections market is segmented by Service (Connectivity services, Professional services, and Managed services), End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Connectivity (Wireless and Wired), and Geography (North America). 

  • The connectivity services segment is projected to experience notable expansion in the market's share growth during the forecast period. Reliable and secure cellular connectivity plays a significant role in enabling effective M2M communication. Key factors driving the growth of this segment encompass the escalating adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, a surge in the demand for connected devices, and the deployment of 5G networks.
  • View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

US - Cellular M2M Connections Market 2023 - 2027: Key Companies

  • Aeris Communications Inc.
  • Arm Ltd.
  • AT and T Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Cubic Telecom Ltd.
  • Deutsche Telekom AG
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Intel Corp.
  • KORE Group Holdings Inc.
  • Orange SA
  • ORBCOMM Inc.
  • Semtech Corp.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Telefonica SA
  • Telit
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Vodafone Group Plc
  • UNICOM Global

Related Reports:

Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market: The Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.33% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 59,177.35 million.

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market: The Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 13,853.11 million.

Cellular M2M Connections Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.03%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

17.74

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aeris Communications Inc., Arm Ltd., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Telecom Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., KORE Group Holdings Inc., Orange SA, ORBCOMM Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Telit, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and UNICOM Global

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Service
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Spirulina Chocolates Market size to increase by USD 209.04 million between 2022 to 2027 | Growing prevalence of malnutrition is notably driving the market - Technavio

Spirulina Chocolates Market size to increase by USD 209.04 million between 2022 to 2027 | Growing prevalence of malnutrition is notably driving the market - Technavio

The spirulina chocolates market size is expected to grow by USD 209.04 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 10.04% during the forecast period,...
Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market size to grow by USD 5.48 billion between 2022 - 2027| Driven by growing demand for non-volatile memory express-enabled storage solutions - Technavio

Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market size to grow by USD 5.48 billion between 2022 - 2027| Driven by growing demand for non-volatile memory express-enabled storage solutions - Technavio

The Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market size is anticipated to increase by USD 5.48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.16% during the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.