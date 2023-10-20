US - Cellular M2M Connections Market size to grow by USD 5.40 billion between 2022 - 2027| Market is driven by the Increasing demand for connected devices- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - Cellular M2M Connections Market size to increase by USD 5.40 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The growth of the US cellular M2M connections market is significantly driven by the rising demand for connected devices. This demand is primarily fueled by several factors, including the widespread adoption of IoT solutions across different industries, the implementation of Industry 4.0 practices, the development of smart homes and buildings, and the utilization of connected devices in healthcare applications. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cellular M2M Connections Market in US 2023-2027

One of the primary obstacles impeding the growth of the US cellular M2M connections market is the issue of inadequate network coverage. Network coverage represents a major challenge for this market. M2M technology, which enables data transmission between devices for remote monitoring, control, and communication, heavily relies on extensive and reliable cellular access. However, numerous remote areas in the US suffer from limited or restricted cellular network coverage. This limitation significantly hampers M2M applications that necessitate connectivity in remote regions, such as the agriculture, forestry, and oil and gas industries. Consequently, these factors have a detrimental impact on the US cellular machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market. Therefore, it is anticipated that this issue will hinder the growth of the US cellular M2M connections market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The cellular M2M connections market is segmented by Service (Connectivity services, Professional services, and Managed services), End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Connectivity (Wireless and Wired), and Geography (North America).

The connectivity services segment is projected to experience notable expansion in the market's share growth during the forecast period. Reliable and secure cellular connectivity plays a significant role in enabling effective M2M communication. Key factors driving the growth of this segment encompass the escalating adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, a surge in the demand for connected devices, and the deployment of 5G networks.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Cellular M2M Connections Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.74 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeris Communications Inc., Arm Ltd., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Telecom Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., KORE Group Holdings Inc., Orange SA, ORBCOMM Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Telit, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and UNICOM Global Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

