US - E-Learning Market size is to grow by USD 48.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adobe Inc., Articulate Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US e-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 48.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.39%. The e-learning market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer e-learning market in US are Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Infopro Learning Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Udemy Inc, VitalSource Technologies LLC, 2U Inc., iEnergizer, Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., and TAL Education Group.

VitalSource Technologies LLC - The company offers E-learning such as CPAexcel through its subsidiary, Efficient Learning Systems Inc. as its key offerings. Additionally, the company offers e-textbooks for students and institutes under its single reporting segment.

Adobe Inc. - The company offers e-learning such as edX courses.

Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers e-learning such as Adobe Captivate.

The company offers e-learning such as Adobe Captivate. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Impactful driver- Evolved learning and education landscape

The evolved learning and education landscape is a key factor driving the market growth. Access to education improved in this country with the advent of e-learning courses and distance learning programs. The learning landscape in the US will be shaped by the flexibility and efficiency of eLearning courses. In this country, the growing digitization of education and an increase in Internet users have changed perceptions about eLearning. In addition, to improve access to education, some of the biggest universities in the US like MIT, Stanford, and Harvard University have created online media platforms through which courses can be recorded and broadcast. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trend - Advent of advanced technologies

Major Challenges - Competition from MOOCs

By Product, the market is classified into content, technology, and services. The market share growth of the content segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the content segment is driven by the growing demand for high-quality online learning content to enhance brand value and gain a competitive advantage. Content is the top priority for most educational institutions that adopt online learning. Content forms the core curriculum and structure of online learning programs. High-quality content improves learner engagement and business productivity. Furthermore, tailored educational materials are provided by the companies in line with the program and curriculum requirements of the school. Furthermore, solutions like digital platforms and services are increasingly linked to personalized e-learning content. Due to cost advantages and improved access to more diverse training material in different areas, institutions and organizations are increasingly favoring package content as opposed to conventional print textbooks. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

E-Learning Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.39% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.49

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Market Segmentation by Deployment

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

