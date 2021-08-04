U.S. $15.98 Billion Cancer Biopsy Markets, 2021-2028: Transition of Novel Oncology Diagnostics from Bench to Clinics & Advancements in Quality and Payment Pertaining to Genetic Cancer Tests

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Fine-needle Aspiration, Core, Surgical, Skin Biopsy/Punch Biopsy), by Application, by Site, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. cancer biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 15.98 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028

The increasing usage of technologically advanced devices for the early detection of diseases is one of the key factors driving the market.



A significant transaction from tumor to liquid biopsy is anticipated to increase the adoption of this technique in the market. Acknowledging this trend, several operating entities have undertaken various initiatives to expand their biopsy kits portfolio.

For instance, in June 2021, Biocept, Inc. and Quest Diagnostics collaborated to offer NGS-based liquid biopsy testing for lung cancer diagnosis.



Furthermore, supportive regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in the country have supplemented the market growth. The U.S. FDA is actively engaged in supporting the commercialization of cancer biopsy products and increasing the use of these assays in clinics.

For instance, in March 2021, the U.S. FDA granted a breakthrough device designation to RaDaR-a liquid biopsy assay to detect minimal residual disease in early-stage cancer.



U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Report Highlights

The fine-needle aspiration type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to it being a well-established approach for the initial diagnosis of most of the body lesions. Among various biopsy techniques, fine-needle aspiration has witnessed significant popularity in diagnostics

By type, the others segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028. Liquid biopsies are anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the advancements and increasing regulatory approvals in the U.S.

Screening and monitoring emerged as a dominant application segment in 2020. Follow-up or repeat biopsy procedures are fueling the growth of this segment

Key players are collaborating with biopharma developers to support their product development process

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Cancer Medical Tourism Within & Outside the U.S.

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Advent of liquid biopsy

3.2.2 Transition of novel oncology diagnostics from bench to clinics

3.2.3 Advancements in quality and payment pertaining to genetic cancer tests

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Risks associated with biopsy procedures

3.3.2 Technical and clinical challenges

3.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.1 Integral role of biopsies in oncology companion diagnostics

3.4.2 Increase in the demand for biopsies in translational research

3.5 Market Threat Analysis

3.5.1 Risk associated with repeat biopsy procedures



Chapter 4 Business Environment Analysis

4.1 SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1 Sample Collection (List of biobanks/center)

5.2 Sample Processing (List of vendors)



Chapter 6 Cost/ Pricing Analysis

6.1 Biopsy Cost

6.1.1 By Indication

6.1.1.1 Typical biopsy costs for patients not covered by health insurance, U.S.

6.1.2 By Type/Method

6.2 Key Factors Influencing the Cost

6.3 Costs of Cancer Management

6.3.1 Pharma versus diagnostics price analysis for cancer care

6.3.2 U.S. Expenditures for cancer by source of payment

6.3.2.1 expenditures for cancer care by year & cancer site, USD Million, 2010 - 2018



Chapter 7 Reimbursement & Regulatory Analysis

7.1 Regulatory Framework: U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market

7.2 Reimbursement Framework: U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market



Chapter 8 Challenges/Restraints/Complications Analysis

8.1 Challenges/Restraints/Complications Analysis

8.1.1 By site (organ)

8.1.2 By method



Chapter 9 U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market: Type Business Analysis

9.1 Market: Type Movement Analysis

9.2 Market: Comparative Analysis of Biopsy Type

9.3 Fine - Needle Aspiration

9.4 Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

9.5 Cancer Surgical Biopsy

9.6 Skin Biopsy /Punch Biopsy



Chapter 10 U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market: Site (Organ) Business Analysis

10.1 Market: Site (Organ) Movement Analysis

10.2 Breast

10.3 Thyroid

10.4 Uterus & Cervix

10.5 Lung

10.6 Prostate

10.7 Bladder

10.8 Kidney

10.9 Liver

10.10 Pancreas



Chapter 11 U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market: Application Business Analysis

11.1 Market: Application Movement Analysis

11.2 Screening & Monitoring

11.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts for screening & monitoring, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

11.3 Diagnostics

11.4 Investigational & Translational Research

11.5 Pharma & Biopharma Discovery & Development



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Company overview

12.2 Financial performance

12.3 Product benchmarking

12.4 Strategic initiatives

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

IZI Medical Products

Johnson & Johnson Services

Argon Medical

Cook Medical

Spectra Medical Devices, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporations

Conmed Corporation

Inrad, Inc.

