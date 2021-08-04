U.S. $15.98 Billion Cancer Biopsy Markets, 2021-2028: Transition of Novel Oncology Diagnostics from Bench to Clinics & Advancements in Quality and Payment Pertaining to Genetic Cancer Tests
Aug 04, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Fine-needle Aspiration, Core, Surgical, Skin Biopsy/Punch Biopsy), by Application, by Site, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. cancer biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 15.98 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028
The increasing usage of technologically advanced devices for the early detection of diseases is one of the key factors driving the market.
A significant transaction from tumor to liquid biopsy is anticipated to increase the adoption of this technique in the market. Acknowledging this trend, several operating entities have undertaken various initiatives to expand their biopsy kits portfolio.
For instance, in June 2021, Biocept, Inc. and Quest Diagnostics collaborated to offer NGS-based liquid biopsy testing for lung cancer diagnosis.
Furthermore, supportive regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in the country have supplemented the market growth. The U.S. FDA is actively engaged in supporting the commercialization of cancer biopsy products and increasing the use of these assays in clinics.
For instance, in March 2021, the U.S. FDA granted a breakthrough device designation to RaDaR-a liquid biopsy assay to detect minimal residual disease in early-stage cancer.
U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Report Highlights
- The fine-needle aspiration type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to it being a well-established approach for the initial diagnosis of most of the body lesions. Among various biopsy techniques, fine-needle aspiration has witnessed significant popularity in diagnostics
- By type, the others segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028. Liquid biopsies are anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the advancements and increasing regulatory approvals in the U.S.
- Screening and monitoring emerged as a dominant application segment in 2020. Follow-up or repeat biopsy procedures are fueling the growth of this segment
- Key players are collaborating with biopharma developers to support their product development process
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Cancer Medical Tourism Within & Outside the U.S.
3.2 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1 Advent of liquid biopsy
3.2.2 Transition of novel oncology diagnostics from bench to clinics
3.2.3 Advancements in quality and payment pertaining to genetic cancer tests
3.3 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.1 Risks associated with biopsy procedures
3.3.2 Technical and clinical challenges
3.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.4.1 Integral role of biopsies in oncology companion diagnostics
3.4.2 Increase in the demand for biopsies in translational research
3.5 Market Threat Analysis
3.5.1 Risk associated with repeat biopsy procedures
Chapter 4 Business Environment Analysis
4.1 SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.1 Sample Collection (List of biobanks/center)
5.2 Sample Processing (List of vendors)
Chapter 6 Cost/ Pricing Analysis
6.1 Biopsy Cost
6.1.1 By Indication
6.1.1.1 Typical biopsy costs for patients not covered by health insurance, U.S.
6.1.2 By Type/Method
6.2 Key Factors Influencing the Cost
6.3 Costs of Cancer Management
6.3.1 Pharma versus diagnostics price analysis for cancer care
6.3.2 U.S. Expenditures for cancer by source of payment
6.3.2.1 expenditures for cancer care by year & cancer site, USD Million, 2010 - 2018
Chapter 7 Reimbursement & Regulatory Analysis
7.1 Regulatory Framework: U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market
7.2 Reimbursement Framework: U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market
Chapter 8 Challenges/Restraints/Complications Analysis
8.1 Challenges/Restraints/Complications Analysis
8.1.1 By site (organ)
8.1.2 By method
Chapter 9 U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market: Type Business Analysis
9.1 Market: Type Movement Analysis
9.2 Market: Comparative Analysis of Biopsy Type
9.3 Fine - Needle Aspiration
9.4 Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)
9.5 Cancer Surgical Biopsy
9.6 Skin Biopsy /Punch Biopsy
Chapter 10 U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market: Site (Organ) Business Analysis
10.1 Market: Site (Organ) Movement Analysis
10.2 Breast
10.3 Thyroid
10.4 Uterus & Cervix
10.5 Lung
10.6 Prostate
10.7 Bladder
10.8 Kidney
10.9 Liver
10.10 Pancreas
Chapter 11 U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market: Application Business Analysis
11.1 Market: Application Movement Analysis
11.2 Screening & Monitoring
11.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts for screening & monitoring, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
11.3 Diagnostics
11.4 Investigational & Translational Research
11.5 Pharma & Biopharma Discovery & Development
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Company overview
12.2 Financial performance
12.3 Product benchmarking
12.4 Strategic initiatives
- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
- IZI Medical Products
- Johnson & Johnson Services
- Argon Medical
- Cook Medical
- Spectra Medical Devices, Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Boston Scientific Corporations
- Conmed Corporation
- Inrad, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwz5w9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article