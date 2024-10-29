US Ad Industry Extends Success in Fight Against Fraud with Fourth Straight Year of Sub-1% IVT in TAG Certified Channels

TAG Annual US Fraud Report Shows Continued Low Fraud, Reinforces Recent Analysis Showing $10.8 Billion in Advertisers Savings from Industry Fraud Programs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fight against ad fraud appears to be solidifying its long-term gains, according to the 2024 TAG US Fraud Benchmark Report. The report found that the digital advertising industry successfully held invalid traffic (IVT) under 1% in TAG Certified Channels (TCCs) in the United States for the fourth consecutive year. The annual benchmark report reinforced the findings of a groundbreaking analysis in October that found industry anti-fraud programs saved advertisers $10.8 billion in 2023 that otherwise would have been lost to IVT.

Year-Over-Year Comparison of Annual US TAG Benchmark Reports

Conducted by The 614 Group, this year's benchmark report also showed the incredible increase in adoption of TAG's Certified Against Fraud Program across the advertising supply chain over the last eight years. Since 2017, the volume of TCC impressions analyzed -- in which multiple entities involved in the transaction have achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal -- has skyrocketed more than 114-fold, from 6.5 billion impressions in the first year of the study to 745 billion this year.

"A four-peat in sports is the rarest of events when a team is able to rise to the top and achieve a championship for four consecutive years," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "We are delighted that TAG Certified Channels have pulled off a comparable streak by holding IVT below the industry standard benchmark of 1% in the US for four straight years. Thanks to the collaborative cross-industry efforts of the major trade organizations and hundreds of companies, TAG members have saved advertisers billions of dollars while helping publishers ensure the quality and safety of their inventory."

In addition to quantitative findings, interviews with agency executives confirmed broad support for TAG's efforts and reinforced the need for continued vigilance to maintain the success achieved to date. Executives highlighted TAG's collaborative approach as a model for addressing other challenges, such as improving transparency and addressing supply chain concerns. As fraud detection tools and standards evolve, TAG aims to extend its collaborative model to tackle emerging risks in digital advertising, including those posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain sustainability.

"The consistent and rigorous methodology behind the TAG US Fraud Benchmark Report has provided the industry with reliable, actionable data year after year," said Rob Rasko, CEO of The 614 Group. "Another proof point can be found in the dramatic 114-fold increase in TAG Certified Channel inventory since we began the study in 2017, highlighting how broad adoption of rigorous standards across the supply chain can ensure a broad and successful impact on seemingly-intractable issues like fraud."

The 2024 TAG US Fraud Benchmark Report is available here. For additional information on TAG's Certified Against Fraud Program, visit tagtoday.net/fraud.

Methodology

This report uses the methodology established by The 614 Group in 2017 for the first TAG US Benchmark Study and followed in all benchmark studies undertaken around the globe from that point forward.

From January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024, The 614 Group collected data from leading agency holding companies - along with their MRC-accredited measurement vendors - to analyze and aggregate impressions for US campaigns. These impressions included display media and video ads in desktop, mobile web and in-app environments, as well as connected television (CTV). The analysis did not use sampling of any kind, as 100% of the impressions received from the agencies who shared data were analyzed.

Upon receipt, all data was aggregated within a secure database in order to create the proper reporting. In addition, The 614 Group conducted a series of industry expert interviews with executives at agencies on background for qualitative perspectives.

About TAG

TAG is the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising. For nearly a decade, TAG's seal programs have demonstrated their effectiveness in minimizing fraudulent traffic, sharing threat intelligence, protecting brand safety, and enabling transparency. TAG's international member companies include the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. TAG is the first and only Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.

Media Contact:

Andrew Weinstein

202-667-4967

[email protected]

SOURCE TAG