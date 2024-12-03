US AGRA JOINS ACANNABILITY AS A FOUNDING MEMBER

Partnering to pioneer standards within the field of novel cannabinoids

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Agra, a leading I.P. Holding and Supply Chain Management Company in the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry, is proud to announce its membership with Acannability. US Agra is the first plant-touching member of Acannability, the industry's first-ever advertising co-op aimed at providing an inclusive environment for businesses and advocating for the education and overall wellness of consumers.

US Agra has rapidly evolved to become a key player in the burgeoning industry through its keen understanding of the hemp-infused beverage sector. US Agra specializes in providing hemp-derived cannabinoids that meet the highest standards of purity and efficacy. As a Founding, Acannability member, US Agra must adhere to the organization's rigorous Quality of Standards, their code of ethics detailing commitments to product safety standards and best practices designed to close the immense gap in consumer regulations.

The company offers a range of products, including flavor formulations, various water-soluble beverage technologies, edibles and topicals, and farm-bill compliant THC-infused, white-labeled hemp products through its trusted network of licensed manufacturing partners. US Agra is committed to producing products free from pesticides, contaminants, and metals.

"US Agra's expertise and dedication to advancing the hemp industry aligns seamlessly with our mission to set higher standards, foster education, and drive innovation," said Acannability's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Evan Litinas. "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand research initiatives, including the ongoing development of the Periodic Table of Cannabis Molecules and clinical trials to improve patient outcomes."

"We are thrilled to join Acannability and be recognized for our dedication to quality and consumer safety," said Blake Villa, a Partner at US Agra. "This partnership emphasizes our belief that social responsibility is essential in aligning market goals with sustainability and ensuring that companies use resources ethically while achieving long-term success and fostering a sense of responsibility toward our consumers and the environment."

This partnership will officially launch at MJBizCon 2024 where US Agra's CREAM, a THC beverage infused with 5 milligrams of naturally occurring hemp-derived delta-9 THC, will make its debut sporting the Acannability Seal on the drink's label.

About US Agra:

US Agra is a leading provider of quality ingredients for the hemp-derived industry, committed to delivering high-quality, natural products.

About Acannability:

Acannability is dedicated to advancing consumer education through rigorous research and innovative tools that provide reliable information and support to consumers, healthcare professionals, and the cannabis industry.

