U.S. Air Force Awards Leidos Task Order to Support ISR Operations

RESTON, Va., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a new task order by the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command (ACC) to support the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Support Services program. The single award, cost-plus-award-fee task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options and a total ceiling of approximately $900 million if all options are exercised. Work will be primarily performed at U.S. Air Force sites in Virginia, Texas, Nebraska, and California.

ACC maintains combat-ready forces for rapid deployment while ensuring strategic air defense forces are ready to meet challenges. Leidos will provide full-spectrum ISR support to the warfighter through intelligence gathering, analysis, distribution, and training across the ACC enterprise. The Leidos team will bring a cadre of professionals and tools from across industry to create solutions synchronized with ACC stakeholders for next generation requirements. The company was able to differentiate from competitors by bringing innovation along with subject matter experts who have lived, led, and commanded the mission and understand the customer's unique needs.

"ACC ISR represents a significant accomplishment in our C4ISR growth campaign across each military service, the combatant commands, and strategic international partners," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President. "It allows us to bolster our already significant ISR capabilities and further assist our customers in addressing their enduring mission requirements. This award recognizes Leidos' strong performance as an industry leader in Air Force intelligence analysis, targeting, and training."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

