US Air Force awards RTX $39 million for air defense command and control prototype

RTX

03 Oct, 2023, 10:42 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, $39 million to develop and integrate the service's Battle Management Command and Control software into a prototype for air base air defense.

Under this contract, Raytheon will develop the command-and-control foundation to counter airborne threats and defend U.S. air bases around the world.

"Under this contract, Raytheon will develop a prototype that is ready to meet current threats and has the ability to easily integrate with the best sensors, effectors and algorithms as technology advances," said Paul Ferraro, president of Air Power at Raytheon. "We'll bring our unique decision aids along with many partner components to allow for increased efficiency and effectiveness in a complex attack, while decreasing the manpower burden to operate the system."

In 2022, Raytheon first showcased an Air Base Air Defense solution in Andoya, Norway, in partnership with the Air Force Research Lab. This prototype will build on the lessons learned from that experiment.

Learn more about Raytheon's solutions for Air Base Air Defense here.

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

