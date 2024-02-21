U.S. Air Force Awards Soaak Technologies' Second Contract to Enhance Airmen Performance with Innovative Sound Technology

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.1 million, focused on delivering its proprietary sound frequency compositions to address the most pressing challenges faced by the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations DAF funded, and now, Soaak Technologies continues its journey from Phase I to Phase II to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

Soaak Technologies is developing advanced mobile and web applications, tailored for the DAF's unique operational needs. These applications are created to improve mission readiness and cognitive resilience using Soaak's proprietary sound frequency technology , addressing the crucial requirement of maintaining peak mental and physical states in demanding environments. By integrating Soaak's proprietary technology, this project is set to advance health tech innovation and the operational efficacy of service members.

"Soaak is honored to collaborate with DAF in this pivotal endeavor. Our proprietary technology represents a groundbreaking passive and pharmacology-free method to enhance warfighter performance, resilience, and overall well-being," said Aaron Fournier, President of Soaak Digital. "Through this project, we anticipate not only improving the cognitive resilience and mission readiness of DAF personnel but also setting a new standard for integrating passive and proactive health technology within our nation's military operations."

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Soaak: Soaak Technologies, Inc. is at the forefront of transformative health and wellness technologies, provided through digital services and physical clinics. With more than 21 million minutes of digital health services delivered in 133 countries, Soaak is dedicated to improving lives worldwide. The company's suite of services, including the Soaak App and Soaak Clinics , leverages clinically proven sound frequency technology to support holistic well-being by optimizing the mind, body, and spirit.

About AFRL: The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX: As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 new contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

