US Air Force, RTX complete first flight test of AIM-120C-8

RTX

01 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force and Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, successfully completed the first flight test of the AIM-120C-8 – the latest international variant of AMRAAM® developed under the Form, Fit, Function (F3R) refresh. The AIM-120C-8 was fired from an F-15C Eagle and downed the aerial target, meeting all primary objectives for the flight test.

Maj. Timothy Phillips from the 40th Flight Test Squadron fires an Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile during a test mission from an F-15C Eagle, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020. The 40th FLTS executes fighter developmental test and support to deliver war-winning capabilities to the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John McRell)
"AMRAAM is a combat-proven missile trusted by more than 40 international partners for both air-to-air and surface-to-air missions," said Paul Ferraro, president of Air Power at Raytheon, an RTX business. "With the advancements from F3R, which updates both the missile's hardware and allows for future Agile software upgrades, we are maximizing the capabilities of this munition for allies around the world."

Under the F3R program, engineers used model-based systems engineering initiatives and other digital technologies to upgrade multiple circuit cards and advanced processors in the guidance section of the missile and to re-host legacy software in the AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs.

This AIM-120C-8 flight test follows the completion of flight testing of the AIM-120D-3. Flight testing on the AIM-120D-3 was completed in just 11 months after the initial flight test and concluded with showcasing the success of the missile in a highly contested environment.

Recently, the U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon a $1.15 billion AMRAAM contract to produce AIM-120D-3 and C-8 missiles for 19 countries.

