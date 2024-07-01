U.S. Air Force Veteran Tammy Jones Named First Woman National Senior Vice President of Paralyzed Veterans of America

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled Veterans, their families, and caregivers – proudly welcomes Tammy Jones as the organization's first woman to serve as national senior vice president of its executive committee. A distinguished U.S. Air Force veteran, Jones brings over three decades of unwavering dedication and leadership within PVA to this role. Her election to one of PVA's top-ranking positions not only marks a significant milestone in the organization's rich history but also reaffirms PVA's steadfast commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and advancing the rights of women veterans nationwide.

Jones's journey with PVA began in 1987, following a life-altering spinal cord injury during her active-duty service. Since then, she has been an integral part of PVA's community, serving in various roles, including board member, sports and recreation director, President of the Texas Chapter, and most recently national vice president. Jones' advocacy extends to national committees focusing on women veterans' healthcare, adaptive sports, and advancements in spinal cord injury research.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the first female national senior vice president of PVA's executive committee," said Tammy Jones. "I don't take this role lightly and am immensely grateful to all the amazing people that help paved the way for where I am today. My first-hand experience with paralysis has been one of resilience and growth, and I am more committed than ever to raising awareness of the life-changing role PVA has played in my life, as well as the lives of countless other paralyzed veterans."

Throughout Jones' tenure, she has been a staunch advocate for female veterans, championing initiatives that address their unique healthcare needs and promoting their active participation in PVA's programs. She has proudly represented PVA on Capitol Hill and played a pivotal role in collaborative efforts with leading research institutions to advance treatments for spinal cord injuries.

"Tammy Jones' election is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to our organization," said Robert Thomas, U.S. Army veteran and newly re-elected PVA National President. "Her vision, voice, and advocacy have been instrumental in shaping PVA's commitment to veterans' rights and accessibility. I am honored to not only work alongside such an exceptional advocate, but also to call her a dear friend. There is no one better suited for this important role than her."

PVA's executive committee is comprised of nine members from across the U.S. – each of whom are paralyzed veterans and PVA members who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for Veterans and all people living with spinal cord injury and disease. To learn more about Tammy and PVA's executive committee visit PVA.org/Leadership.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

