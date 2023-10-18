US Ambassador Adler visits Belgian Volition

Gaetan Michel, Chief Operating Officer at Volition, said: "We were delighted to welcome Ambassador Adler to Volition today, to introduce our expert team, showcase our transformative epigenetic technology, and highlight its potential to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

"With purpose-built R&D and manufacturing facilities in Belgium and a state-of-the-art innovation lab in California, Volition has operations on both sides of the Atlantic. As a company, we benefit enormously from this talent pool, joint working, and shared experience and it has undoubtedly accelerated our growth.

"Ambassador Adler's visit today was an ideal opportunity for us to celebrate this collaborative work and highlight the close ties we have fostered between U.S. and Belgian stakeholders over the last 13 years. Our subsidiary, Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC was borne out of a collaboration with Texas A&M University and enabled us to launch the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test commercially within the United States. Cultivating successful, ongoing relationships with stakeholders worldwide has been fundamental to Volition's development."

Volition's existing product portfolio comprises Nu.Q® Cancer Vet Test, a diagnostic aid for the early detection and monitoring of cancer in dogs, and Nu.Q® NETs, a CE Marked test to detect diseases associated with NETosis. For more information go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost- effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

