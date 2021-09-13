US and EU Biotech Industry VC Investment Report 2021 with Highlights of Chinese Investors
This report reviews the significant drivers that will propel the VC investment in biotech and specifically CGT. It highlights the dynamics of the Chinese investors in the biotech VC landscape.
With this research service, the publisher provides critical insights into the biotech, and cell and gene therapy (CGT) venture capital (VC) investment trends highlighting the growth opportunities, key countries in the VC environment, and major trends in the cell and gene therapy segment. The study also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to leverage.
Capital flow has grown dramatically in biotech due to the emergence of start-ups and small/midsize biotech having advanced techniques involved in next-generation therapies, such as immunotherapies and personalized medicines.
In the biopharma sector, companies with platform technology for targeting multiple indications in early clinical and preclinical stages, such as Roviant Sciences, Curevac, and Sana Biotechnology saw the highest investments in 2020.
Other discussions on the biotech VC investment trend include:
- The healthcare sector VC landscape in the US and EU from 2018 to 2020.
- Key trends in biopharma VC investment.
- Analysis of global biotech VC deals by modality from 2016 to H1 2021.
- Analysis of global biotech VC deals by therapeutic segment from 2016 to H1 2021.
- Analysis of global biotech VC deals by stage of clinical development from 2016 to H1 2021.
- A snapshot of the VC investment trend in the CGT segment.
- The key companies to watch in the CGT space.
- Key growth opportunities paving the way for future VC investment in the biotech industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Biotech VC Investment
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Biotech VC Investment
- Growth Drivers for Biotech VC Investment
- Growth Restraints for Biotech VC Investment
- Healthcare VC Investment Trend in the US and EU
- Biopharma VC Investment Trend
- Biotech VC Deals Analysis by Modality
- Biotech VC Deals Analysis by Stages of Clinical Development
- Biotech VC Deals Analysis by Therapeutic Segment
- Cell and Gene Therapy VC Investment Trend
- AI-enabled Drug Discovery Global Investment Trend
- AI-enabled Drug Discovery VC Deals Analysis by Funding Stage
4. Companies to Action
- Arcellx, US
- Arcellx's Cell Therapy Pipeline
- ElevateBio, US
- ElevateBio Portfolio Companies Snapshot - AlloVir
- ElevateBio Portfolio Companies Snapshot - HighPassBio
- ElevateBio Portfolio Companies Snapshot - LifeEDIT Therapeutics
- GraphiteBio, US
- Graphite Bio's Gene Therapy Pipeline
- Affinia Therapeutics, US
- Affinia Therapeutics' Gene Therapy Pipeline
- Century Therapeutics, US
- Century Therapeutics' Cell Therapy Pipeline
- AbCellera Biologics, Canada
- Exscientia, United Kingdom
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Biotech VC Investment
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrated Incubator-CMDO Services for CGT Start-ups and Smaller Biotech Firms
- Traditional CDMO Collaborations to Strengthen CGT Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Collaborations with Domestic CGT Participants for Success in China CGT Market
- China - Healthcare VC Investment Trend
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Off-the-shelf iPSC-based Platforms for Cancer Immunotherapy that Targets Solid Tumors
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Next-generation AAV for in Vivo Gene Therapy
- Growth Opportunity 5 - AI for Quicker CGT Turnaround
Companies Mentioned
- AbCellera Biologics
- Affinia Therapeutics
- AlloVir
- Arcellx
- Century Therapeutics
- ElevateBio
- Exscientia
- GraphiteBio
- HighPassBio
- LifeEDIT Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9kz20
