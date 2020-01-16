U.S. and Global Commercial Cards and B2B Payment Services Markets to 2022 - Size & Forecast, Trends & Opportunities, Usage Trends, Network Operators, Specialty B2B Players
The "Commercial Cards and B2B Payment Services: U.S. and Global Markets and Trends, 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Much is afoot in commercial payment cards today. The industry is at a tipping point: While cards continue to provide the backbone, technology is reshaping and broadening their ability to meet customer pain points. Wrapped around them are an increasingly sophisticated array of software solutions and technology platforms that help bridge a gamut of challenges and providing increasingly seamless payment processes that involve not just cards.
Yes, it's a multi-rail world, even for Visa and Mastercard, as industry participants rush to partner, acquire, and strategize to tap the broader global B2B payment opportunity. Meanwhile, to the tune of $2.35 billion in 2018 payment value, commercial card payment value trends suggest continued healthy growth in the U.S. and point to untapped international opportunity.
This report, Commercial Cards and B2B Payment Services Market, provides needed insight into a growing market on the cusp of change. While cards are emphasized in market sizing, the report also includes significant analysis related to ACH and accounts payable automation.
The report presents the size and growth of the market and related key metrics within the broader payment card arena. Included are discussions and analysis of the various card associations or networks, commercial payment card types, trends and factors affecting their growth, and a focused analysis of U.S. commercial card usage demographics and preferences. Major card brands and issuers are profiled.
Specifically, this report:
- Provides a global payment card commercial card market size and forecast through 2022, with supporting the analysis of global, U.S. and non-U.S. consumer and commercial credit card and debit card payment value growth during 2014-2018. This includes total and commercial U.S. and non-U.S. credit and debit card payment value share among seven leading payment networks (American Express, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa).
- Places heavy emphasis on technology-forward B2B payments innovation, including new product launches, fintech partnerships and acquisitions, and related growth analysis. Examples include Mastercard B2B Hub, Visa B2B Connect, Ripple, and Bill.com.
- Dives into specialty B2B powerhouses WEX and FleetCor, emphasizing virtual card and AP automation strategies and successes. Market sizes for corporate and fleet card programs are included.
- Provides stand-alone Visa Europe 2014-2018 payment value, including commercial and consumer credit cards and debit cards.
- Includes U.S. ACH total and commercial payments value estimates through 2019, as well as same-day ACH and same-day ACH B2B payments
- Dives into American Express small business, middle market, and large/global U.S. and non-U.S. commercial card payment value, including trended analysis of top international markets (total payment value and SME payment value). U.S. and non-U.S. payment value market sizing for OPEN small business payment value is also included.
- Provides global and U.S. ACH, cash and check, and payment card value payment value, including B2B payments; and a proprietary estimate for 2014-2018 U.S. B2B payment value by expenditure input.
- Provides guidance on U.S. business card usage penetration by card brand, business employment size, and occupation; among business purchase decision markers by type of involvement, card brand, and employment size.
- Analyzes the commercial payment strategies of American Express, China UnionPay, JCB, Mastercard, and Visa. This includes analysis of commercial card operations, technology-forward B2B payments initiatives, and U.S. and non-U.S. trends.
- Includes China UnionPay consumer and commercial domestic and international credit card and debit card payment value estimates, as well as related metrics.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Size and Forecast
- Commercial Card Network Operators: American Express
- China UnionPay
- JCB
- Mastercard
- Visa
- Specialty B2B Players
- U.S. Commercial Card Usage Trends
2. Market Size and Forecast
- Global Payments Opportunity
- Global Payment Value Reaches $235 trillion
- Cash and Check Still a Significant Factor
- B2B Payments Contribute 56% of Cash and Check Payment Value
- Global Commercial Card Market Size and Forecast
- Market Size Scope
- Global Consumer and Commercial Payment Card Market Size
- Global Consumer and Commercial Payment Card Forecast
- Global Payment Card Payment Value by Network
- Global Consumer and Commercial Credit and Debit Card Payment Value
- U.S. Payments Opportunity
- U.S. B2B Payments Market Size and Forecast
- U.S. Commercial Card Market Size
- U.S. Payment Card Payment Value Trends by Network
- Commercial Credit Cards vs. Commercial Debit Cards
- Commercial Credit Cards, by Network
- Commercial Debit Cards, by Network
- U.S. ACH Commercial Payment Market Size
- Commercial ACH Payments Value and Volume: 2012-2019
- Same-Day ACH
- U.S. Commercial Check Usage Trends
- Non-U.S. Commercial Card Market Size
- Non-U.S. Payment Card Payment Value Trends
- Non-U.S. Commercial Credit Cards vs. Debit Cards
- Commercial Credit Cards, by Network
- Commercial Debit Cards, by Network
- Non-U.S. Commercial Card Market Size: Market by Market
- Mexico
3. Trends and Opportunities
- Cross-Border Payment Network Innovation
- The Old Guard: SWIFT
- The Upstart: Ripple
- The Future of B2B Retailer Payments Is Here
- Extended Terms
- Amazon Business Prime American Express Card
- Line-Item Detail on Commercial Cards
- Data Analytics
4. Commercial Card Network Operators
- American Express
- Overview
- American Express Commercial Payments Value Proposition
- SME Strategy
- Large/Global Business Strategy
- Other B2B Solutions
- American Express Global Business Travel
- Performance Trends
- Billed Business by Customer Segment
- Credit Card Loan and Charge Card Receivables Analysis
- China UnionPay
- Still a Monopoly, But Change (Might Be) Coming
- Digital-Forward Moves
- International Growth Strategies
- Business Cards
- B2B Cross-Border Commerce
- International Expansion
- Performance Trends
- International Payment Value
- JCB
- International Growth Initiatives
- Performance Trends
- Mastercard
- Commercial Payment Solutions
- Growing a Diverse Suite of Multi-Rail Product Solutions
- The Backbone: Commercial Cards
- The New Mainstay: Data and Security Solutions
- Real-time ACH
- Mastercard Send
- Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange
- Masterpass QR
- Mastercard B2B Hub
- Mastercard Track
- Performance Trends
- Geographical Reach
- Commercial Card Payment Value Trends
- Visa
- Commercial Payment Solutions
- B2B Opportunities
- Visa Direct
- Earthport
- Visa B2B Connect
- Performance Trends
- Co-Badging Impact
5. Specialty B2B Players
- WEX Inc.
- WEX Fleet Solutions
- Performance Trends
- WEX Travel and Corporate
- Performance Trends
- FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
- Fleet Payment Solutions
- Corporate Payments
- Branching Out
- Performance Trends
6. U.S. Commercial Card Usage Trends
- Business Credit Card Usage
- Business Credit Card Usage Over Time
- Employee Business Card Usage by Company Size
- Employee Business Card Usage by Fortune 500 Status
- Business Purchasers
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- American Express
- Bill.com
- China UnionPay
- Earthport
- FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.
- JCB
- Mastercard
- Ripple
- SWIFT
- Visa
- WEX Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tew1x
