U.S. Anesthesia Partners Honors Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists During National CRNA Week

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia practice, proudly recognizes January 18-24 as National CRNA Week, recognizing the vital role Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) play in delivering safe, high-quality anesthesia care across the country.

CRNAs specialize in anesthesia administration and pain management. They are trusted professionals in operating rooms, ambulatory surgery centers and rural hospitals, ensuring patients receive safe and effective anesthesia before, during and after surgical procedures.

"Being a CRNA is a calling and profession that is very fulfilling," said Bree Brown, a USAP Chief CRNA. "The patients, my colleagues and our culture of care allow me to know every day—even on the harder ones---that I've made a positive difference in people's lives."

The demand for anesthesia services continues to rise, and the U.S. faces a significant shortage of anesthesia providers.

To help address the growing shortage, USAP hosts its annual Future Leaders in Anesthesia Conference, bringing promising CRNA students from across the country together with USAP clinicians. This event provides mentorship, leadership training and insight into the profession, reinforcing USAP's commitment to supporting CRNAs and strengthening the anesthesia workforce. USAP also hosts regional workshops, including one for 55 CRNA students in Chicago in June of last year.

The CRNA practice offers flexibility, autonomy and competitive compensation, making it one of the most rewarding careers in healthcare. CRNAs enjoy diverse practice settings, leadership opportunities and the ability to make a profound impact on patient safety and outcomes.

"Nearly two decades ago, I made the decision to become a CRNA, and I can confidently say it was the best professional choice I've ever made," USAP CRNA Chris Hazen wrote on Yahoo Finance in 2025.

USAP extends a heartfelt thank you to all of its CRNAs for their dedication and excellence in patient care.

U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) is a physician-owned and clinician-led organization dedicated to providing high-quality anesthesia services. USAP anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and certified anesthesiologist assistant (CAAs) work in more than 700 facilities across the country to provide anesthesia care for more than 2 million cases annually.

