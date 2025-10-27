U.S. Anesthesia Partners Teams with Nova Southeastern University to Help Address Serious Anesthesia Clinician Shortage

New Academic Program Launched for Anesthesia Clinical, Leadership, and Business Education

Through NSU's expanding anesthesia education programs, more than 1,500 Certified Anesthesiologist Assistants (CAAs), Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), and anesthesiology residents are expected to receive training and professional development over the next decade

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) and Nova Southeastern University (NSU) are expanding their existing collaboration to launch a new, comprehensive, nationwide anesthesia training initiative. Establishing The USAP Center for Anesthesia Education and Leadership at NSU will create a national hub for innovation, education, and leadership in anesthesia care that will train over 1,500 anesthesia clinicians as the center evolves over the next decade.

USAP and NSU leaders said that by working together under this innovative framework they will be able to make a positive impact in addressing the growing shortage of anesthesia clinicians while elevating the overall learning experience for students.

"Through formal programs and clinical rotations, USAP leads the profession by helping to train over 700 aspiring anesthesia clinicians each year," said Mo Azam M.D., MBA, Head of Innovation at USAP. "Now, USAP and NSU will together make an even bigger impact in addressing the country's need for more anesthesia clinicians by bringing together a nation-leading anesthesiologist assistant program, a new CRNA program, strong medical school affiliations, a division of clinical research, an innovation center, and a business school track for anesthesia practice management and leadership."

NSU is recognized as a national leader in healthcare education. It is one of only three universities in the country that has both an M.D. and D.O. medical school and is among the top 5 universities graduating the most physicians in the country. The NSU anesthesia programs have a dynamic curriculum that integrates advanced academic coursework, high-fidelity simulation, and extensive hands-on clinical training. With program locations across the country, NSU is the largest educator of certified anesthesiologist assistants (CAAs) in the nation. NSU's cutting-edge simulation facilities feature high-fidelity anesthesia simulators and fully operational, state-of-the-art operating rooms that provide students with an exceptional hands-on clinical experience mirroring real-world scenarios. Faculty mentorship from practicing anesthesiologists and CAAs further enhances clinical readiness while fostering a personalized and supportive learning environment. The university has now added a D.N.P. in Nurse Anesthesia program, to the Ron and Kathy Assaf College of Nursing.

"At NSU, we are deeply committed to advancing healthcare education and addressing critical workforce shortages," said NSU President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Moon, M.D. "This collaboration with U.S. Anesthesia Partners exemplifies our mission to innovate and lead in clinical training. By combining our academic excellence with USAP's national reach and expertise, we are creating transformative opportunities for future anesthesia professionals and elevating the standard of care across the country."

Chad Perlyn, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, dean of the Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine at NSU, as well as the university's chief medical officer, said the formation of the USAP Center for Anesthesia Education and Leadership will enable a robust experience for anesthesia students and significantly expand NSU's academic mission. "Under this new collaboration with USAP, our students will have even more variety in their training and research opportunities," said Dr. Perlyn. "They will be exposed to the most advanced clinical practices and have a multitude of geographic locations across the country at which they can obtain hands-on experience and training."

The USAP Center for Anesthesia Education and Leadership will feature:

A USAP Scholars program providing significant direct financial support for the education of future anesthesia clinicians.





A national network of USAP clinicians to serve as proctors during students' clinical rotations.





Direct mentorship opportunities for students with USAP clinical leaders.





Participation in a variety of lecture series, Leadership Roundtables, and Grand Rounds with USAP leaders on a range of clinical and practice topics.





An Innovation Challenge and Showcase to highlight and advance student solutions.





Career Pathway Workshops and an annual symposium focused on anesthesia education and leadership.





A Student Ambassador program and membership in a growing USAP Scholars network.

The USAP Center also plans to partner with NSU's H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship to design a new "business of anesthesiology" curriculum for MBA programs.

The USAP Center will be guided by a joint advisory council composed of NSU faculty leaders and USAP clinical faculty and business leaders. USAP will coordinate student placement across its national network of anesthesia practices to help provide the best possible training environment. The process will be designed to accommodate a student's desired long-term work location and their access to specialty rotations such as pediatric, obstetric, and cardiac anesthesia care.

USAP's over 4,500 clinicians have expertise in many anesthesia subspecialties, including pediatric, cardiac and OB anesthesia. USAP's data-driven quality metrics enable continuous innovation and improvements that are shared across the organization via its national and local clinical quality network.

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is the largest private research university in Florida and a top employer in the state, with more than $5 billion in projected economic impact. NSU is classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation among universities with the highest level of research activity.

