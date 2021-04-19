US Anesthesiology Service Market 2021-2025: Market Size, Value, Trends & Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Anesthesiology Service Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis of the US anesthesia service market, with detailed analysis of market size and value, market share and economic impact of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by share of players, by segments, etc.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US anesthesia service market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US anesthesiology market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025). The US anesthesiology market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing geriatric population, increase in monitored anesthesia use, increasing chronic diseases and volume of surgeries etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, side effects of anesthesia, high price of anesthesia equipment, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as increasing mid-level anesthesia provider, increasing anesthesiologist employment, technological enhancement of anesthesia devices, etc.

Envision Healthcare, Teamhealth and Mednax are some of the key players operating in the US anesthesiology service market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Anesthesiology Market: An Overview

2.1.1 Elements of Anesthesiology

2.1.2 Types of Anesthesia

2.1.3 Anesthetic Equipment & Instruments

2.1.4 Anesthesia Side Effects

2.1.5 Segments in Anesthesiology Market

3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Anesthesiology Service Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Segments (Type of Service) (anesthesia drugs/ medications and others)

3.1.3 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value

3.1.4 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Type (namely general anesthesia, local anesthesia and regional anesthesia)

3.1.5 The US General Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value

3.1.6 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Segments (End User) (Gastroenterological Focused Ambulatory Surgical Center (GIASC) and others)

3.1.7 The US GIASC Market by Value

3.1.8 The US Other (Hospitals & ASC-Non GI) Anesthesiology Service Market by Value

3.1.9 The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Number of Anesthesiologist

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 The US Anesthesia Hospital Market Share by Players

4.2 The US Anesthesia Service Market by Other Private Providers

4.3 The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Anesthesia Entities

4.4 The US Anesthesiology Service Market Players by Services

5. Company Profiles

5.1 KKR & Co. Inc. (Envision Healthcare Corporation)

5.2 Mednax

5.3 Blackstone (TeamHealth)

