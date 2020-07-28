U.S. Architectural Paint Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $15 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. architectural paint market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Home improvement projects are adversely impacted due to COVID-19. As a major chunk of the global population is sheltering in place during the lockdown, a lot of consumers are looking to either tackle the long ignored and overdue renovation of their spaces or working on paint projects to keep themselves occupied.

2. A new ecosystem of direct-to-customer brands is offering a smorgasbord of paints, support services, and supplies and restructuring the customer experience end-to-end, driving strong growth in the market.

3. Instant solutions have become an important ask, leading to the development of apps and programs that can help consumers and designers sail through the color selection process.

4. With growing urbanization, urban spaces are becoming more concentrated leading to complex property ownership models with mutually shared limited land resources. Given these factors, flexible and multi-purpose spaces have become the new normal. This is having a massive impact on the role of colors and as an extension of that – paint.

5. The slew of innovations over the recent years have been limited. Innovations have become standards. While it would appear that companies are constantly offering advanced products, they mostly offer better performance, easier application, better hide, and other inherent characteristics that paint jobs render important.

6. While VOC paints have swooped in and become mainstream, vendors have taken hold of a new attribute to establish their supremacy in the paint space - natural paints or as some vendors like to call it 'living paints'.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by end-user, channel, application, and formulation

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 21 other vendors

U.S. Architectural Paint Market – Segmentation

The COVID pandemic has stirred up a strong need to maintain microbe-free environments, spurred a flurry of innovations and R&D in this space. Maintenance of essential properties is ongoing in some states basis laws but are expected to continue in full after the current situation calms down, driving demand for paints that can be used on a variety of substrates.

With more than 60% of the existing housing stock having been built before 1990, there is a high demand for paint updates. The housing market is responding to the new demands for bars, outdoor kitchens, and fireplaces, and it is expected to drive the volume of paint demand.

The online architectural coating industry has been growing over the last couple of years due to the rapid evolution as players set in motion a refined, less hassled delivery system. The rise of the internet has ushered in an era of comparative shopping, educated decisions, innovative business models, and widening creativity.

U.S. Architectural Paint Market by End-user

DIY

Residential Repaint

Commercial, Industrial, and Institutional Repaint

New Residential

New Commercial, Industrial, and Institutional

U.S. Architectural Paint Market by Application

Interior

Exterior

U.S. Architectural Paint Market by Channel

Offline

Online

U.S. Architectural Paint Market by Formulation

Water-based

Oil-based

U.S. Architectural Paint Market – Dynamics

Home improvement projects are on the rise thanks to COVID-19 owing to which home improvement and DIY stores around the country are witnessing an uptick as customers look for supplies from various brands. This growth is not expected to simply be restricted to front-loading till the lockdown measures are lifted. It is likely that the demand will continue to grow well over the next year, and consumers continue to spend a lot of time indoors till the virus is thwarted with vaccines due to come out sometime next year.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

DTC Companies Fix Paint-Buying Process

Artisanal Paint Companies Make Their Mark

Democratization of the Interior Design Landscape

Paint Finds New Purpose

Prominent Vendors

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams Company

Behr Process Corporation

Benjamin Moore

Other Prominent Vendors

AFM

AURO

Backdrop

California Paints

Clare

Dunn-Edwards

Diamond Vogel

Kelly-Moore

The Little Greene Paint Company

Yenkin-Majestic Paint

Cloverdale Paint

Color-Rare

Colortech

ECOS Paints

Farrow & Ball Paints

Lanco

O'Leary Paint

Real Milk Paint Co.

Recolor Paints

RomaBio

True Value Company

