U.S. Army Announces New Ad Campaign To Introduce Breadth And Depth Of Army Opportunities To New Generation

With a planned launch for November 2019, "What's Your Warrior?" is designed to engage a decreasing pool of qualified applicants with a fresh approach to educating a new generation of prospects – Generation Z – and their influencers about the diverse opportunities available to them through Army service.

"We know today's young men and women want more than just a job. They desire a powerful sense of identity, and to be part of something larger than themselves," said Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy. "What's Your Warrior?' highlights the many ways today's youth can apply their unique skills and talents to the most powerful team on Earth – one uniquely qualified to solve the world's most impossible challenges."

Tapping into the immersive, epic storytelling concepts that have influenced Gen Z's view of the world, "What's Your Warrior?" plans to tie aspirational warrior identities to the Army's 150 unique careers and eight broad specialty areas, including Signal, Air & Space, Cyber, Science & Medicine, Engineering, Support & Logistics, Intelligence and Ground Combat.

"Young adults already know about the ground combat role we play. We need to surprise them with the breadth and depth of specialties in the Army," said Brigadier General Alex Fink, Chief of Army Enterprise Marketing. "There are more than 150 roles, and we need the unique skillsets Gen Z possesses to fill them. By focusing on the range of opportunities available, 'What's Your Warrior?' presents a more complete view of Army service by accentuating one key truth: teams are exponentially stronger when diverse talents join forces."

Over time, real Soldier stories will be told through bold graphic language, cinematic action and innovative production techniques to give the campaign a fresh look and feel to resonate with Gen Z.

"What's Your Warrior?" launches November 2019 across broadcast, print and digital properties. As part of the campaign, prospects can find their inner warrior using the new Career Match tool at www.GoArmy.com , which will align their personal interests with unique roles within the Army.

For more information on "What's Your Warrior?" and opportunities with the Army, visit www.GoArmy.com .

About the Army Enterprise Marketing Office (AEMO): AEMO is the U.S. Army's national marketing, marketing research and analysis and accessions analysis organization. AEMO develops innovative and effective ways to: connect with the American public to make the Army more accessible and understood; increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service; and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of first choice.

