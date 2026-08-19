U.S. Army Awards Raft $99M Enterprise Contract to Accelerate Delivery of Data and AI Capabilities

Five-year IDIQ creates a streamlined path for Army and Department of War organizations to procure Raft software platforms and services as the company expands its role in the U.S. Army's modernization initiatives.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a leading defense technology company building the data and artificial intelligence foundation for the modern battlefield, today announced it has been awarded a five-year, $99 million firm-fixed-price Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command.

The contract establishes an enterprise pathway for the acquisition and management of Raft software platforms, data integrations, secure compute infrastructure, and a comprehensive range of support services. The vehicle gives organizations across the U.S. Army and Department of War a streamlined path to procure and scale Raft capabilities without establishing a new contract vehicle for every requirement—helping move proven software into Soldiers' hands faster.

"We've proven our technology where it matters most: in the hands of Soldiers and in the environments where they fight," said Trey Coleman, Chief Product Officer at Raft. "This contract removes acquisition barriers and gives the U.S. Army a direct path to put proven capabilities into the hands of more Soldiers, faster."

The award comes as Raft's role in U.S. Army modernization continues to expand, most recently with its contributions to the Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) common data layer baseline, following the proven operational use of Raft Data Platform ([R]DP) and Raft AI Mission System ([R]AIMS) across Army formations from the tactical edge to the enterprise. Raft is scaling proven data and AI capabilities across missions and formations, and the new $99 million IDIQ creates another mechanism for scaling that work.

"The future of modern warfare depends on breaking down the barriers between data, applications and systems," said Bhaarat Sharma, Chief Technology Officer at Raft. "Our work with the U.S. Army has been about creating an open data foundation where information can be discovered, transformed, federated and made immediately useful at the point of decision.

The award follows the recently announced agreement for Leonardo DRS to acquire Raft, bringing together Raft's software-defined data and AI capabilities with Leonardo DRS' sensing, network computing, force protection and mission systems portfolio. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2026.

For More Information: www.teamraft.com

About Raft

Raft is a defense technology company building the data and AI foundation for the modern battlefield. Raft's full-stack mission systems enable warfighters to connect data from the edge to the enterprise, deploy software across contested environments, and operationalize artificial intelligence against real-world mission problems. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Raft supports mission partners across the U.S. Army, Air Force, Space Force, Special Operations Command and broader Department of War.

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SOURCE Raft, LLC