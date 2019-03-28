US Army Corps of Engineers Issues Jacobs Notice to Proceed on Shallow Land Disposal Area Remediation Contract

DALLAS, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) has received Notice to Proceed for a single-award contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Buffalo District for remediation services required at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Shallow Land Disposal Area (SLDA) site in Parks Township, Pennsylvania. Support includes development of work site and safety plans as well as excavation, storage and transport processing of radioactively contaminated soils and waste.

USACE estimates the 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) single-award task order contract (SATOC) to include a five-year base period and a five-year option period with a capacity value of $350 million.

"Winning this project involving challenging radiological waste remediation increases our global nuclear market presence and leverages our depth of environmental experience," said Jacobs Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "We are pleased to partner with USACE at the SLDA site to achieve cleanup with the highest regards to safety, quality and schedule as we provide remediation solutions for a more connected and sustainable world."

The SLDA site covers approximately 44 acres and is surrounded by residential communities, rural residences, farmlands, forest areas and light industrial properties. Radioactive materials, produced in the 1950's under Atomic Energy Commission at a nearby facility, were subsequently disposed of at the site in the 1960's.

Jacobs is a provider and integrator of technologically advanced, full lifecycle capability including design and construction; sustaining capital maintenance; cybersecurity; nuclear; and secure and intelligent asset management, development, modification, and testing processes for government, military, defense and consumer transportation assets.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

