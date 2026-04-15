U.S. Army Selects Quantum-Systems' Vector AI for Company-Level sUAS Directed Requirement 2

Combat-proven ISR platform will inform future Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) program

MOORPARK, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum-Systems Inc., a leader in unmanned intelligence and targeting solutions, today announced that its Vector AI small uncrewed aircraft system (sUAS) has been selected for the U.S. Army's Company-Level sUAS Directed Requirement (DR) 2 initiative under a contract valued at $15.3 million, accelerating the delivery of advanced aerial intelligence capabilities to Brigade Combat Teams.

Deployable by a single operator in minutes, Vector AI delivers AI-enabled reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeting to maneuver forces in dynamic operational environments.

The effort is a key component of the Army's modernization strategy to rapidly field commercially available unmanned systems to Soldiers while informing the development of its future Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) program, which will define the next generation of tactical UAS for maneuver units. As part of this initiative, Vector AI will complement the Army's suite of Company-Level UAS platforms while helping shape future capabilities in this emerging operational space.

Vector AI was selected following a competitive evaluation process that assessed aircraft performance, payload integration, and interoperability with emerging Army software architectures. The program reflects the Army's push to rapidly field operationally proven, commercially available systems that can evolve alongside future requirements while delivering immediate operational capability to forces at the tactical edge.

"Today's battlefield demands unmanned systems that are adaptable, resilient, and proven in real-world operations," said Dave Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems Inc. "The Vector platform has logged more than 20,000 operational flight hours in Ukraine throughout 2025 alone, where operational use has helped refine its autonomy and mission adaptability in contested environments. Its modular architecture and open integration approach align directly with the Army's push toward interoperable, rapidly evolving capabilities."

Vector AI delivers real-time intelligence to maneuver forces through an electric vertical take-off and landing design that combines runway-independent launch and recovery with the endurance and efficiency of fixed-wing flight. Deployable by a single operator in under five minutes, the compact system supports reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition through AI-enabled mission planning, advanced electro-optical sensing, and vision-based targeting.

Designed for contested environments, Vector AI incorporates anti-jamming features and a multi-layered GPS denied navigation stack to support visual navigation and precision targeting functionalities that work completely independently from GPS. Its modular, open architecture enables rapid payload integration and interoperability with external systems such as TAK, Lattice, and other battlefield management systems, enabling units to detect, track, and develop targets while maintaining situational awareness across the operational area.

About Quantum-Systems Inc.

Quantum-Systems Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Quantum-Systems GmbH and forms a globalized, high-tech company specializing in unmanned systems. The company develops integrated hardware, software, and AI systems that deliver operational data in real time and enable informed decision-making across multiple domains. All core technologies are developed in-house and stand for technological excellence, scalability, and sovereignty in the global dual-use market.

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SOURCE Quantum-Systems Inc.