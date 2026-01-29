U.S. Army Soldier-athletes to represent the nation at 2026 Winter Games in Italy

- Lt. Col. Chris Fogt (Bobsled Head Coach)

- Lt. Col. Garrett Hines (Bobsled Coach)

- Sgt. 1st Class Shauna Rohbock (Bobsled Coach)

- Sgt. Frank Del Duca (Bobsled)

- Spc. Azaria Hill (Bobsled)

- Staff Sgt. Deedra Irwin (Biathlon)

- Spc. Sean Doherty (Biathlon)

- Sgt. Ben Loomis (Nordic Combined)

- Pvt. Spencer Howe (Pairs Figure Skating)

- Cpl. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor (Bobsled Alternate)

- Spc. Dana Kellogg (Luge Doubles Alternate)

"Even when competing at the highest level, these athletes are U.S. Army Soldiers first, trained to be tactically and technically proficient. They apply the physical discipline, mental agility, excellence, and spirit of teamwork learned in the Army to excel in their respective sport," says Brig. Gen. Matthew Braman, Army Chief Marketing Officer. "The training, values, and dedication it takes to serve in our profession translates seamlessly into athletic success because these Soldiers are ready to perform in any environment."

Training with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

Soldier-athletes serve and train in the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), which allows top-ranked individuals to compete at the elite, international level in a variety of sports alongside teammates who share their mission of service. The Army has been training Soldier-athletes to compete on the world stage for more than 75 years and has sent more than 600 Soldier-athletes to compete, earning more than 120 total medals across various sports and disciplines. To date, Soldier-athletes have participated in 37 different summer and winter sports, including biathlon, bobsled, alpine snowboarding, boxing, rugby sevens, track & field, and more.

Army History in Northern Italy

The backdrop of the competition holds special significance for the Army, dating back to World War II, when the 10th Mountain Division — an elite alpine unit trained for mountain warfare — ascended the critical terrain of Riva Ridge in northern Italy to secure a victory that shifted the momentum of the war. Upon returning home, many of these 10th Mountain Division Soldiers applied their expertise in alpine terrain to establish ski resorts and ski schools nationwide, laying the foundation for the American ski industry that exists today.

"This is a unique moment to honor our force's rich history in high-altitude combat and worldwide athletic success. We are proud of these Soldiers as they continue to carry on the Army's legacy and will be cheering as they make history in this region once again," says Braman.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)?

A: The U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) allows top-ranked Soldier-athletes to compete at the elite, international level in their sports alongside teammates who share their mission of service. The training and dedication learned as an Army Soldier translates to their athletic careers — plus the support of the broader Army team is impossible to replicate elsewhere. WCAP provides coaching, facilities, and support so that Soldiers can compete in sports such as biathlon, bobsled, Nordic combined, figure skating, and more.

Q: How long have Army Soldier-athletes competed at the international level?

A: Although the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) was officially established in 1997, the U.S. Army has been training athletes for over 75 years, sending more than 600 Soldiers to the Summer and Winter Games, earning more than 120 medals for the United States in various sports.

Q: Which sports will U.S. Army Soldier-athletes compete in at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy?

A: At the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, U.S. Army Soldier-athletes and coaches will take part in bobsled, biathlon, Nordic combined, and figure skating. Additional Soldier-athletes will serve as alternates in bobsled and luge.

Q: Are World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) athletes still full-time U.S. Army Soldiers?

A: Yes, WCAP Soldier-athletes are first and foremost Soldiers. The training and dedication learned as an Army Soldier translates to their athletic careers — plus the support of the broader Army team is impossible to replicate elsewhere. They also conduct mandatory training and other tasks to ensure they maintain a high standard of readiness to serve.

Q: Where can I learn more about opportunities in the U.S. Army, including the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)?

A: To learn more about opportunities in the U.S. Army — including opportunities with the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) and other careers — visit GoArmy.com.

About the Army Enterprise Marketing Office: AEMO is the U.S. Army's national marketing, marketing research and analysis, and accessions analysis organization. AEMO develops innovative and effective ways to connect with the American public to make the Army more accessible and understood, increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service, and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of first choice.

About the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Program (WCAP): WCAP Soldier-athletes come from all components of the Army–Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard–and hone their skills with top military and civilian coaches at state-of-the-art training centers in Fort Carson, Colo., and across the country. WCAP Soldiers also participate in community outreach activities, such as hosting clinics, speaking to high school and college students, and meeting with professional sports teams. For more information on WCAP, visit GoArmy.com/world-class-athlete-program.

