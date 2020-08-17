U.S. Auto Insurance Shopping Rebounds after an Unprecedented Drop, According to Insurance Demand Meter from LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Overall growth: Although there was a +0.7% increase in the auto insurance shopping quarterly growth rate in Q2 2020, it was still 80% below the 5-year average. New business growth dipped slightly to -1.9% for the quarter, and was seven times lower than the prior year.

Trends by age group: The 66+ age demographic shopped at the highest rate with five weeks during the quarter topping 20% growth, while the under 35 age groups returned to their anticipated pre-pandemic growth rates hovering around 5% growth.

Trends by shopping channels: Insurance carriers that use exclusive agents fared the best during the COVID-19 shutdown and have subsequently seen higher growth rates than independent agents or direct channels, ending the quarter at 20% growth year-over-year.

Trends for new business: New business volume fell to -14% in April, a low that pulled the overall growth rate for the quarter down to -2%. Similar to shopping growth, new business volumes rebounded in May and June to just above 2019 levels and ultimately reached 8% growth by the end of the quarter.

Early third quarter trends

Early Q3 numbers show both shopping and new business volumes are tracking to pre-COVID-19 levels, and market conditions are developing to potentially spur increased shopping growth rates.

"Cancellation moratoria imposed by carriers at the height of the COVID crisis will be expiring, state governments are reopening and issuing more driver's licenses, and carriers are starting to file for rate decreases," said Sheehan. "These are all signs that shopping has strong potential to pick up as the quarter progresses."

About the LexisNexis Insurance Demand Meter

The LexisNexis Insurance Demand Meter is a quarterly analysis of shopping volume and frequency, new business volume and related data points. LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers this unique market-wide perspective of consumer shopping and switching behavior based on its analysis of billions of consumer shopping transactions since 2009, representing nearly 90% of the universe of shopping activity.

