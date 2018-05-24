US Automotive Parts Die Casting Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Dynacast, Endurance Group, Texas Die Casting, Castwel Autoparts, Die Casting Solutions Gmbh & Mino Industry

The United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Recent regulations, such as, the decision of environmental protection agency (EPA) to raise mile per gallon standards to 35.5 miles per gallon by 2016, and then 54.5 mpg by 2025, have induced automotive to source components for manufacturing lightweight vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market for automotive parts die casting industry in the country.

Rules imposed by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop the technical workforce in the die casting industry, are expected to improve the overall production of the market. Moreover, initiatives by the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) to advance the technical workforce in the industry of die casting, are also anticipated to foster the market growth.



Technology Trends



One major challenge in the die casting industry, is uneven die protection, resulting from the temperature variation on the die surface. To overcome this, Quaker Chemical Corporation formulated smart polymer technology, based on heat-activated polymers. DIE SLICK die release agents formulated with smart polymer technology, form a tough barrier on hot areas of the die, while lightly coating cooler, less demanding areas.



Key Developments in the Market

January 2017 : Dynacast acquired Taurus '80, a precision zinc die casting company

Major players: Dynacast, Endurance Group, Texas Die Casting, Castwel Autoparts, Die Casting Solutions Gmbh, Mino Industry, amongst others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 General Study Assumptions



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Assumptions

2.4 Econometric Forecast Model



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview and Technology Trends

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Tighter Emission Norms

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Material

5.2.2 High Production and Maintenance Cost

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Recovering Global Automotive Industry

5.3.2 Demand from the Electric Vehicle Industry



6. US Automotive Parts Die Casting Market, Segmented by Production Process Type

6.1 Pressure Die Casting

6.2 Vacuum Die Casting

6.3 Squeeze Die Casting

6.4 Semi Solid Die Casting



7. US Automotive Parts Die Casting Market, Segmented by Application Type

7.1 Engine Parts

7.2 Transmission Components

7.3 Body Parts

7.4 Others



8. US Automotive Parts Die Casting Market, Segmented by Raw Material Type

8.1 Aluminium

8.2 Magnesium

8.4 Others



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Key Players and Developments



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Castwel Autoparts Pvt Ltd

10.2 Dynacast

10.3 Endurance Group

10.4 Gibbs Die Casting Group

10.5 Kinetic Die Casting Company

10.6 Mino Industry USA Inc.

10.7 Ningbo Parison Die Casting Co. Ltd

10.8 Raltor Metal Technik India Pvt Ltd

10.9 Rockman Industries Ltd

10.10 Ryobi Die Casting Inc.

10.11 Sandhar Technologies Ltd

10.12 Sipra Engineers

10.13 Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group

10.14 Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd

10.15 Texas Die Casting

10.16 Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd



11. Future of the Market



