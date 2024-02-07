US-Based EV Manufacturer Fisker Selects Argus as a Preferred Cyber Security Partner for Its Ocean SUV Product Line

Pioneering EV provider receives type approval certification for UNR 155 and Chinese GB/T regulations using the Argus CAN Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Cyber Security, a world leader in automotive cyber security, today announced that it has delivered multiple automotive cyber security products and services to Fisker Inc. (Fisker), a pioneering EV manufacturer driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles. In particular, the Argus CAN IDPS product has enabled Fisker to achieve type approval certification for its revolutionary Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV product line.

OEMs and EV manufacturers of all sizes are ramping up their cyber security capabilities to help them comply with automotive cyber security regulations, including global directives like UNR 155, ISO/SAE 21434 and Chinese GB/T. UNR 155 requires OEMs to monitor incidents and risks to their vehicle fleets over the entire lifecycle. More specific UNR 155 and China's GB/T vehicle cybersecurity standards, stipulates detailed intrusion detection requirements and use cases for monitoring CAN bus networks.

"Compliance with UNR 155 and China's GB/T standards was a key component for our product launch strategy, including European and other non-US markets that require cyber security type approval" said Alexander Bermudez, CISO and DPO at Fisker. "Argus understands the cyber security needs of the high-growth EV market, and we relied on their expertise and guidance to ensure a successful CAN IDPS implementation.

"The EV market represents the future of mobility, and Fisker is clearly at the cutting-edge of sustainable automotive technology," said Zeev Farkash, Argus VP Sales. "Our CAN IDPS product will be integrated on all Fisker Ocean SUVs, providing a key component in Fisker's vehicle cybersecurity architecture and thereby enabling Fisker to meet automotive cyber security regulations in the relevant markets."

Using real-time, rule-based analysis of CAN traffic, Argus CAN IDPS enables Fisker to identify potential threats and anomalies, including new threats specific to EVs, and proactively mitigate risks before they impact vehicle operations. In the testing phase, Fisker and Argus validated anomalies to minimize false-positives in production, which in turn reduces the volume of events sent to the backend (VSOC) system.

In parallel to the CAN IDPS deployment, Argus' services team assisted Fisker with security certification for the integration of Amazon Alexa within the Fisker Ocean IVI system. Argus is the first automotive-focused security vendor to be certified by Amazon as an authorized security lab for Alexa auto integration

About Fisker

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com.

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides in-vehicle and cloud-based cyber security technologies for automakers and suppliers, to ensure that vehicle components, networks and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

Argus is part of Continental's technology subsidiary Elektrobit and positioned as a stand-alone brand serving OEMs and Tier-1s worldwide.

Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 100 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Israel, with offices in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.

