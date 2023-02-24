US Bicycle Tire Replacement Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Cycling Events in the Country Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Bicycle Tire Replacement Market, By Type, By Tire Type, By Tire Size, By Distribution Channel, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The US bicycle tire replacement market held a market value of USD 703.5 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 1,017.6 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The market volume is estimated to account for 67.1 million units in 2021 with a growth rate of 2.7% over the anticipated period.



Growth of the market is ascribed to a growing bicycle fleet after rocketing fuel prices forced vehicle owners to look into less expensive transportation options. Due to the ongoing demand for maintenance services, the popularity of cycling competitions in athletic events has also increased the market for aftermarket tyres. There are several opportunities in the electric bicycle market as well. Consequently, the industry is ready to start on a healthy development trajectory through 2030.



Although the use of bicycles has been a positive trend in the country, recent years have seen an equal rise in concerns about frequent crashes and accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), bicycle accidents account for 2% of all traffic-related fatalities in the US.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing Number of Cycling Events in the Country



One of the quickest, most adaptable, most dependable forms of transportation is cycling. Millions of people relied on bicycles to go to and from work even before the outbreak. However, the function of bicycles changed when stay-at-home orders temporarily restricted daily activities in all parts of the world. According to data by People for Bikes, an industry group based in Colorado, US, one in ten American adults reported riding a bike for the first time in a year (or more) since the start of Covid-19. And the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a nonprofit that encourages the conversion of abandoned rail lines into walking and cycling trails, claims that in March 2020, ridership on trails in the US reached a peak at a threefold rise compared to the same period in 2019.



Surging in Shifting from Traditional Bicycle Tires to Modern Tires



The main factor in the increased acceptance of top-notch tire types by bicycle makers is its low deflation rate. This lessens the likelihood of mishaps. Consumers frequently replace bicycle tyres because of wear and tear. Bicycles' ongoing maintenance requirements and the ability to alter some of their characteristics after purchase will drive demand for them. Several companies operating in the market fuel the market growth.

For instance, a low range sport tyre for cyclists, the Ultra Sport III was introduced by Continental AG in 2020. It has a high capacity for traction and a good grip. Similarly, 2018 saw the introduction of MICHELIN's first tubeless bicycle tyre. The new Michelin POWER Gravel tyre is designed to provide exceptional grip, performance, and durability in a variety of cycling environments, from tarmac to single-track.

Segments Overview:



The US bicycle tire replacement market is segmented into type, tire type, tire size, and distribution channel.



By Type

Road

Urban

Gravel

Mountain

Racing

Youth

The road segment held the highest market share of more than USD 190 million in 2021. The gravel segment is expected to grow highest with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.



By Tire Type

Clincher

Tubeless

Tubular

The clincher segment held more than 40% of the market share in 2021.



By Tire Size

Below 24 inch

24 inch

26 inch

275 inch

29 Inch

650 b

700 c

Others

The below 24 inch segment held the revenue of more than USD 190 million in 2021. The 26 inch segment is likely to cross the mark of USD 350 million by 2031 in terms of revenue.



By Distribution Channel

Online

Big-box Stores

Specialty Bicycle Stores

Recreational Stores

Equipment Stores

Others

The recreational stores segment held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021, with a revenue of USD 220.8 million.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Vittoria

Continental AG

Kenda Tires

Maxxis International

Michelin

Hutchinson

Wilderness Trail Bikes (WTB)

Fuperia Ltd

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Donnelly Cycling

Panaracer Corporation

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

CST Tires (Cheng Shin Ind. Co. Ltd.)

Schwalbe tires, Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

