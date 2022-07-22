US Biosimilar Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Cancer & Increasing Health Expenditure Fueling Growth

Jul 22, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Biosimilar Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID- 19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US biosimilar market is forecasted to reach US$36.16 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 40.16% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026. Growth in the US biosimilar market is supported by factors such as rising prevalence of cancer, growing demand for pharmaceutical drugs, growing geriatric population and favorable environment.
However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by complexities in manufacturing, excess competition and complexities in pricing.
The US biosimilar market by drug class can be segmented as follows: monoclonal antibodies, filgrastim & pegfilgrastim and others. In 2021, the dominant share of the US biosimilar market was being held by monoclonal antibodies, followed by filgrastim & pegfilgrastim. As of 2021, there are around 90 biosimilar products in the pipeline and 33 approved biosimilar products in the US.
The US biosimilar market by product can be categorized as follows: Prolia (Denosumab), Xolair (Omalizumab), Rituxan (Rituximab), Humira (Adalimumab) and Stelara (Ustekinumab). The US Biosimilar market landscape by class can be categorized as follows: Supportive Care, Oncology, Long Acting Insulin, Rapid Acting Insulin, Ophthalmology and TNF blockers. Factors such as patent expiry Of biologics and research on new indications has been supporting the US biosimilar market.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Cancer
- Increasing Health Expenditure
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Payors Favoring Biosimilars
- Cost Effective
- Favorable Environment
Key Trends & Developments
- Patent Expiry of Biologics
- Research on New Indications
Challenges
- Complexities in Manufacturing
- Excess Competition
- Complexities in Pricing
Key Players
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Amgen Inc.
- Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.
- Celltrion Inc.
- Viatris Inc
