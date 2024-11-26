U.S. Business Leaders Convene Ahead of World AIDS Day To Accelerate Efforts To End the HIV Epidemic

"Ending HIV demands a united effort across all sectors of society." –Stephen Massey, Co-CEO, Health Action Alliance Post this

The U.S. Business Action to End HIV coalition, launched by the Health Action Alliance (HAA) in December 2022, has grown into the nation's largest independent employer network dedicated to advancing workplace HIV education and expanding access to screening, prevention, and treatment services. Backed by founding partners Gilead Sciences, ViiV Healthcare, and other sponsors, the Coalition now represents a diverse and expanding community of over 100 businesses, including Chevron, CVS Health, KPMG, Match Group, Mercer, MISTR, One Medical, Paramount Pictures, SAP, Walgreens, Walmart, and Uber. HAA has also raised awareness of the Coalition within its network of more than 10,000 employers.

In 2019, President Trump announced an initiative to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030, aiming to reduce new HIV infections by 90% within a decade. The Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) plan directed federal resources to the 50 jurisdictions most affected by HIV. The National HIV/AIDS Strategy, updated in December 2021, underscores the critical role of businesses in achieving this goal by fostering inclusive workplaces, improving access to care, reducing stigma, and supporting public health efforts.

Progress is encouraging: Between 2018 and 2022, annual new HIV infections in the U.S. declined by 12%, with a 21% drop in the priority jurisdictions, according to the CDC. The U.S. Business Action to End HIV is building on this momentum, urging employers to expand workplace HIV education, enhance medical benefits, and collaborate with public health partners to address local gaps.

The Coalition's 2024 Impact Report , released last week, highlights significant progress over the past two years and showcases corporate initiatives advancing the fight against HIV.

"We are proud of the strides we've made in just two years," said Mario Harper, Co-Director of U.S. Business Action to End HIV. "Together with our coalition members, we are building a dynamic learning community, investing in communities disproportionately affected by HIV, and creating innovative strategies to close gaps in public health delivery."

"Ending HIV demands a united effort across all sectors of society, including the business community, to ensure the most effective prevention and treatment tools reach those who need them most," said Stephen Massey, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HAA. "We are proud of the private sector's commitment to advancing the bipartisan vision of ending HIV in the U.S. once and for all."

Recognizing Leadership and Impact



At last week's meeting, the Coalition announced the recipients of its inaugural U.S. Business Action to End HIV Awards, celebrating exceptional leadership in advancing the fight against HIV.

2024 Action Award: Recognized companies that completed all six corporate actions as Coalition members, including Avita Care Solutions, Chevron, CVS Health, Gilead Sciences, Healthvana, Match Group, MISTR, Paramount Pictures, ViiV Healthcare, and Walgreens.





Recognized companies that completed all as Coalition members, including Avita Care Solutions, Chevron, CVS Health, Gilead Sciences, Healthvana, Match Group, MISTR, Paramount Pictures, ViiV Healthcare, and Walgreens. 2024 Corporate Leadership Award: Presented to Mercer for its groundbreaking efforts to raise awareness of HIV's economic and human impact.





Presented to Mercer for its groundbreaking efforts to of HIV's economic and human impact. 2024 Leadership Award: Presented to Glen Pietrandoni , Chief Advocacy Officer at Avita Care Solutions, for his career-long dedication to advancing HIV care, advocacy, and innovation.

Looking Ahead



In 2025, the Coalition will grow its network of employers engaged in HIV prevention, enhance employer education campaigns, and strengthen local chapters in Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles. It will also launch member-led working groups to improve access to HIV testing and combat stigma through media.

Once the new Trump Administration takes office, the Coalition will educate policymakers about the progress made in the fight to end HIV; advocate for the preservation of vital public programs, policies, and funding for HIV research and education; and work to expand access to testing, prevention, and treatment for disproportionately affected populations.

"We are committed to building on the progress made and look forward to working collaboratively with the incoming leadership in Washington to continue advancing this important work," said Carl Schmid, Executive Director of the HIV + Hepatitis Policy Institute and chair of the Coalition's HIV Leadership Advisory Council.

World AIDS Day and Employer Action

As World AIDS Day approaches on Dec. 1, business leaders have a unique opportunity to take action. The Coalition's 2024 World AIDS Day Toolkit for Employers includes six actions employers can take toward ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030.

For more information on U.S. Business Action to End HIV, please visit www.healthaction.org/endhiv .

About U.S. Business Action to End HIV

U.S. Business Action to End HIV was founded in 2022 by the Health Action Alliance, with support from ViiV Healthcare, to mobilize private sector partners committed to ending HIV in the U.S. by 2030.

About Health Action Alliance

The Health Action Alliance is the country's largest private-sector network dedicated to improving public health and advancing health equity in workplaces and communities. Founded in 2021 by Meteorite and leading public health and business organizations, HAA equips over 10,000 employers — reaching a quarter of the U.S. workforce — with tools, training, and resources to navigate emerging health challenges and strengthen workforce well-being.

SOURCE Health Action Alliance