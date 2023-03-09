U.S. Car Wash Services Market Report 2022: Environmentally Friendly Services Gain Traction and Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Car Wash Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Tunnels, Roll-over/In-bay, Self-Service), By Mode Of Payment (Cash Payment, Cashless Payment), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. car wash services market size is expected to reach USD 23.78 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Daily schedules continue to become increasingly hectic, and growing focus towards vehicular maintenance, drive to reduce operating costs and rise in sustainable car washing methods emerge as key factors propelling the U.S. car wash service industry. It is further fueled by investor interest in major segments due to minimum labor requirements, high volumes, and quick returns.

Environment-friendly car wash services continue to gain popularity among consumers in the U.S. Traditional car washing uses 15 to 80 gallons of water per vehicle, but sustainable car washing practice uses 8 to 70 gallons per vehicle when equipped with water reclamation or filtration technology. As professional car cleaning services provide apt washing solutions, consumers abstain from washing cars themselves as it can get messy & time-consuming, and the substantial use of chemicals can be costly.

Furthermore, a rise in disposable incomes has led to higher spending on professional car washing. The speed and convenience that such car washing services offer often result in unwillingness on the part of consumers to undertake car washing on their own. Post-pandemic, there is a growing tendency towards sanitation. Consumers are spending high amounts on various cleaning methods such as anti-viral, anti-bacterial sanitization, steam disinfection, and many more.

Consumers who use their vehicles regularly for commutes form the majority of the consumer base for such car washing services. They show an increased preference for tunnel washing systems owing to their high automation, efficiency, and customization. Sensor-controlled gates, and touchless or soft-touch washes, are new technological advancements that will pop up soon in various new car washing establishments.

The location of the car wash service company also plays a key role in its success. Consumers prefer a car wash setting that is located on a busy street, and easy to locate. Additional factors such as quality of cleaning supplies, user experience, advertising, curb appeal, performance, speed, and price play a huge role in consumer purchase decisions and affect their loyalty towards a brand.

Companies operating in this market, continue to build a wide distribution network, to expand their consumer base. Various players partner with other companies in the network to tap industries ancillary to the car washing sector. Large base dealers and distributors in the market inhibit increased penetration of car wash services in different business segments. The usage of online portals and websites is increasing traction in the car wash services market due to robust growth in the e-commerce industry. This has also encouraged cashless payment systems at car washing services, a trend further boosted by the millennial population.

U.S. Car Wash Services Market Report Highlights

The roll-over/in-bay segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period share owing to the growing penetration of auto dealerships in the car wash industry which is leading to the installation of automatic wash facilities. Easy customer interaction, user-friendly interface, and requirement for small spaces are factors propelling this segment

Cashless mode of payments is projected to account for a larger share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. An integrated payment system simplifies the management of the business, tracks supplies easily, helps capture consumer data and opens up multiple payment methods. Moreover, millennial customers expect the availability of convenient payment methods such as cards, mobile payments, and tokens

Further technological developments in on-demand car washing services are also impacting the market. The advancing technology in the sector continues to implement ideas that reduce friction and manual vehicle prepping and produces cleaner cars more efficiently. Touch-free and hybrid car washing are the technologies that will further propel the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Car Wash Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. U.S. Car Wash Service Market: Type Analysis & Estimates

5.1. Type Analysis & Market Revenue Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Type Analysis & Market Volume Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3. Tunnels

5.4. Roll-over/In-bay

5.5. Self Service



Chapter 6. U.S. Car Wash Service Market: Mode of Payment Analysis & Estimates

6.1. Mode of Payment Analysis & Market Revenue Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Mode of Payment Analysis & Market Volume Share, 2021 & 2030

6.3. Cash Payment

6.4. Cashless Payment



Chapter 7. Competitive & Vendor Landscape Analysis

7.1. Key players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2. Key Company Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Driven Brands, Inc.

Tommy's Express

Splash Car Wash

Zips Carwash

Autobell Car Wash, Inc.

Quick Quack Car Wash

True Blue Car Wash

Magic Hands Carwash

Wash Depot

Mister Car Wash

SSCW Enterprises (Super Star Car Wash)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcueg0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets