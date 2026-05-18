U.S. Cargo Theft Dipped in Q1 2026 While Deceptive Pickup Schemes Jumped 31%, Overhaul Report Finds

Theft of auto and parts surged 142%, and criminal activity spread beyond traditional hotspots

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2021, U.S. cargo theft declined year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, but the relief may be short-lived. Overhaul's U.S. Q1-2026 Cargo Theft Report recorded 574 incidents across the country, an average of 6.4 per day, and found that even as overall volume dipped, the nature of cargo theft is changing. Fraud-based schemes grew more prevalent, new product categories emerged as targets, and theft activity spread into regions that haven't historically been hotspots.

Cargo theft typically slows in the first quarter as logistics activity dips after the holiday season. While that pattern held in Q1 2026, the decline was smaller than expected. Incidents only fell 25% from Q4 2025, compared to a 34% drop during the same seasonal window a year earlier. The gap suggests that while theft volume is easing, risk levels remain elevated.

While overall volume dropped, there were significant increases in the schemes thieves are using and the products they're targeting. Deceptive pickup, where criminals use fake identities, forged credentials, and carrier impersonation to walk away with legitimate loads, rose 31% compared to Q1 2025. Nearly half of those incidents occurred in California. In direct response to the rising threat of fraud-based theft, Overhaul offers FraudWatch, an AI-led carrier and driver verification platform that proactively identifies high-risk carriers, detects double brokering, and blocks suspicious pickups before they happen.

Among product categories, auto and parts saw the sharpest increase, with thefts jumping 142% from Q4 2025 and 51% year-over-year. Electronics remained the most frequently targeted category overall, accounting for 17% of incidents, followed by food and drinks (15%), auto and parts (11%), and clothing and shoes (11%).

"The year-over-year decline is a positive signal, but the risk still remains high, and what that risk looks like is changing," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "The growth in deceptive pickup schemes tells us that organized networks are investing in fraud infrastructure, and when criminals are forging identities and impersonating carriers, a padlock on a trailer isn't going to stop them. That's a threat you have to monitor, verify, and catch in real time."

Geographically, California (36%) and Texas (17%) remain the top two states for cargo theft, but theft is becoming more widespread. Illinois surged from 6% of national incidents in Q1 2025 to 13% in Q1 2026, with 45% of those thefts targeting electronics. Tennessee rose to 12%, up from 9% in Q1 2025.

Overhaul's report includes a deep dive into Memphis, because while fraud declined nationwide, the city saw a 27% increase in theft incidents compared to the year before. It's become a growing risk area in the country, driven by pilferage from unattended shipments during overnight and early morning hours.

"Shippers often rely on national trends to assess their risk, but this quarter's data shows why that doesn't show the full picture," said Ron Greene, EVP of Risk, Intelligence, and Response at Overhaul. "Our report is designed to surface the kind of intelligence that changes decisions. When shippers see that pilferage in a specific city peaks during overnight hours, or that electronics theft is concentrating in a new region, they can respond with smarter routing and more focused monitoring."

When incidents do occur, Overhaul's response capabilities prove equally decisive. In a single day, Overhaul's team enabled five cargo recoveries across two countries, including a Southern California operation where advanced tracking technology helped law enforcement locate a stolen electronics shipment, recover 100 cases of cargo, seize $28,000 in cash and firearms, and arrest seven suspects. That kind of rapid, coordinated response reflects a capability Overhaul rarely has to deploy as the platform maintains a 99.9% shipment production rate, with cargo arriving intact and in full. Recovery is the exception, but when it's needed, Overhaul is ready to intercede.

Download the full report for complete findings, Overhaul's security recommendations, plus additional breakdowns of cargo theft by state, product type, and theft method.

*As with all cargo theft data, reported incidents represent a fraction of actual activity. Industry estimates suggest that for every theft reported, six to seven go unreported, often because companies prefer to avoid publicizing losses or supply chain vulnerabilities. The figures in this report are best understood as indicators of trends and relative risk, not a complete accounting of cargo theft activity.

About Overhaul

Overhaul is the leading in-transit supply chain risk management platform for the world's most trusted brands. Purpose-built to manage in-transit inventory and protect high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled shipments, Overhaul combines real-time data, contextual intelligence, and actionable alerts to prevent disruption or loss. With a device-agnostic approach and deep expertise in cargo security, compliance, and logistics, Overhaul empowers shippers, carriers, and logistics providers to move goods smarter, safer, and with greater control. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, CEVA Logistics, and Arvato. With the recent acquisition of FreightVerify, Overhaul now adds six of the top ten automotive manufacturers to its roster. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Overhaul