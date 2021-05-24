U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day 2021 to Recognize Standards for Sustainable Development U.N. Goals

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to recognize standardization's integral role and immense contribution to the United Nations' sustainable development progress, the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day on October 28, 2021, will commemorate the theme: Standards for Sustainable Development Goals.

The U.N.'s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and improve the lives and prospects of all. All United Nation member states adopted the goals in 2015, as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which set a 15-year plan to achieve the goals. The SDGs build on decades of work by countries and the U.N., including the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

This year, the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day 2021 theme recognizes the tremendous role that standardization plays in advancing and implementing these goals, with a special focus on making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable (SDG #11), as well as the partnerships and collaborations necessary for success.

The event will include the presentation of the 2021 Ronald H. Brown Standards Leadership Award, which is named after the late U.S. Secretary of Commerce and honors an individual who has effectively promoted standardization as a key tool in the elimination of global trade barriers. The winners of the 2021 World Standards Day Paper Competition winners will also be announced by SES: The Society for Standards Professionals.

Launched in 1970, World Standards Day is celebrated by nations around the globe. A planning committee consisting of representatives from the standards and conformity assessment community organizes U.S. activities annually. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is serving as the 2021 administrating organization.

The event is co-chaired each year by ANSI and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

While the U.S. celebration is typically held in Washington D.C., due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and the priority to maintain the safety and health of attendees, the WSD Co-chairs are currently evaluating whether the event will be held virtually, or in-person.

Please visit www.wsd-us.org for more information.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

