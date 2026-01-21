US Children to Gain New Access to Dental Care with Dentistry.One and America’s ToothFairy Partnership

Families can now use SmileScan™, a free AI-powered oral health scan offered by Dentistry.One, to identify potential areas of concern and receive an overall oral health score.

METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry.One, a virtual-first dental care solution , today announced a new partnership with America's ToothFairy , a nonprofit dedicated to improving access to dental care and oral health resources for children in need.

Through the partnership, families can use Dentistry.One's SmileScan™, an AI-powered oral health scan that reviews photos of the teeth and gums and delivers a clear report in minutes. The report highlights areas of concern and flags common issues such as tartar buildup, gum inflammation, and gum recession.

America's ToothFairy works with nonprofit, safety-net dental clinics and community partners nationwide to connect children to dental care. The nonprofit supports underserved communities through a focus on access, prevention, and education, including funding, oral care products, equipment, and free resources for Dental Resource Program member clinics and other community programs that serve children in need.

"For many families, accessing dental care isn't always easy," said Brant Herman, Founder and CEO of Dentistry.One and MouthWatch. "Provider availability, differences in Medicaid participation, cost pressures, and transportation challenges can all play a role. SmileScan helps flag potential issues early and gives families a clear next step—whether that's connecting with a dentist online or getting help finding and booking care nearby—so kids can get the right care sooner, when it can make the biggest difference."

When virtual care is needed, a Dentistry.One dentist is available. When in-person treatment is required, care coordinators help families find and book nearby, in-network dental providers.

"This partnership helps families move from concern to care with less delay," said Jill Malmgren, executive director at America's ToothFairy. "By sharing SmileScan and Dentistry.One's virtual services, we are giving families, especially those facing barriers to care, easier access and a faster path to preventive and restorative dental care for their children."

To learn more, visit dentistry.one .

About Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One is a virtual-first dental care solution from MouthWatch, Inc., created to break down the barriers that prevent millions of people from accessing the dental care they need. Through telehealth, Dentistry.One provides anxiety-free online consultations, AI-powered tools like SmileScan™, and seamless care coordination to help patients take control of their oral and overall health. To learn more, visit https://dentistry.one/ .

About America's ToothFairy

As a resource provider, America's ToothFairy increases access to oral health care by supporting nonprofit clinics and community partners delivering education, prevention, and treatment services for underserved children. Since 2006, the organization has provided resources to help more than 16 million children and caregivers protect their smiles from tooth decay. Learn more at www.AmericasToothFairy.org .

