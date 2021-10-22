U.S. Climate Change Business Journal 2021: Evolving Regulatory Drivers to Incorporate Climate Change in EIAs

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Climate Change Business Journal" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Climate Change Business Journal explores the diverse and rapidly evolving markets for climate change risk assessment and adaptation and greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation.

It is estimated that greenhouse gas (GHG) and climate risk analyses contribute a small but growing portion of EIA revenues on the order of $30-40 million in the United States.

Environmental executives interviewed by CCBJ estimated fees for GHG analyses at $20,000 to $25,000 for commercial, industrial, institutional or residential projects and upwards of $40,000 to $80,000 for an upstream oil and gas project.

Although, except for California and New York, most other states with climate policies such as Oregon and Maryland have no requirement to assess GHGs as a component of environmental reviews, executives interviewed for this edition said they see a positive trend generally toward more inclusion of GHGs in EIAs.

This edition of CCBJ explores the quickly evolving regulatory drivers to incorporate climate change in EIAs with special attention on California, New York, the United Kingdom and projects under federal NEPA jurisdiction. Companies profiled or interviewed in this edition include SCS Engineers, Environmental Sciences Associates, Golder Associates, TRC Companies, AECOM, Environ, and CH2M Hill.



Key Topics Covered:

Colleges and universities: The journey to carbon neutrality for hundreds of campuses is just starting

Humboldt State University Embarks on Long Journey to Zero Carbon

Embarks on to Zero Carbon Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) firm van Zelm Engineers pushes edges of sustainable, resilient design in higher education

Climate change will be a game changer for hospitals and healthcare systems

Johnson Controls looks to bring new energy value streams to institutions

Woodard & Curran tackles GHGs and resilience, leverages fundraising expertise for higher education clients

Cost savings lead more prisons to open doors for energy, waste, water projects

Nitsch Engineering champions green infrastructure for resilience



