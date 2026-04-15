US Cloud Extends Offer of Microsoft Support Services to NASA Following Artemis II Communications Issue

Independent provider announces no-cost Microsoft 365 support offering for future Artemis missions, including pre-mission audits and mission-window coverage

ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Cloud, an independent provider of Microsoft enterprise support services, today announced it is extending an offer to support the NASA Artemis program with complimentary Microsoft 365 and Outlook support services for future crewed missions.

Artemis II Rollout. Image Credit: NASA/Brandon Hancock

The announcement follows a reported Microsoft Outlook-related issue during the Artemis II mission, in which onboard communications required ground-based troubleshooting. While details of the incident have not been formally published, the situation highlights the operational importance of reliable software performance in mission-critical environments.

US Cloud stated that its offer is intended to help reduce the risk of similar issues in future missions by providing proactive support and specialized expertise in Microsoft environments.

"As organizations operate in increasingly complex and high-stakes environments, even routine software issues can have outsized operational impact," said a US Cloud spokesperson. "Our goal is to contribute proven support practices that help identify and resolve potential issues before they affect mission performance."

Scope of Support Offering

Pre-Mission Environment Review: A comprehensive assessment of Microsoft 365 and Outlook configurations across mission systems, with a focus on identifying known risk scenarios, including disconnected or limited-network environments.

Dedicated Mission-Window Support Coverage: A designated team of senior Microsoft-certified engineers available throughout active mission windows to provide rapid response and issue resolution.

Proactive Monitoring and Issue Identification: Ongoing monitoring of Microsoft application health to identify and address potential issues before they impact mission operations.

Escalation Management and Continuity Support: Structured escalation processes designed to maintain continuity and response times in the event that additional expertise or coordination is required.

Enterprise Implications

US Cloud noted that the conditions associated with the Artemis II issue are not unique to spaceflight environments. Organizations across sectors—including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and government—may encounter similar challenges when Microsoft applications operate in constrained or variable network conditions.

The company stated that proactive configuration management and dedicated support resources are increasingly critical as enterprises rely more heavily on cloud-based productivity platforms in operationally sensitive environments.

About US Cloud

US Cloud is an independent provider of Microsoft enterprise support services, delivering 24/7/365 support across all Microsoft software including 365, Azure, and Dynamics. The company supports organizations globally with U.S.-based, Microsoft-certified engineers and provides an alternative support model to traditional vendor-based support programs. According to US Cloud, its approach emphasizes faster response times, proactive issue resolution, and cost efficiency.

Media Contact

US Cloud Communications

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www.uscloud.com

SOURCE US Cloud