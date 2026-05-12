US Cloud Launches Industry-First White Label Microsoft Support Program to Help Partners Reclaim Customer Relationships

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Cloud, the world's only independent provider of third-party Microsoft support capable of replacing Microsoft Unified Support, today announced the launch of its new White Label Support Program. This is an industry-first offering designed to help Microsoft partners preemptively respond to major upcoming changes in Microsoft's support ecosystem.

US Cloud White Label Program for CSP, LSP, MSP

Microsoft partners worldwide are increasingly evaluating Microsoft Unified Support alternatives as support costs continue scaling alongside licensing, Azure, and AI investment rather than actual support utilization. At the same time, partners are navigating growing operational demands, margin compression, and rising expectations around customer ownership and service delivery.

"Microsoft partners have been stuck in a tough spot for years. They have struggled to meet the rigorous Microsoft support requirements. We built this program to turn that on its head and give partners a real alternative," said Matt Harris, US Cloud CEO.

The program is designed for Microsoft partners worldwide facing mounting operational and margin pressure as Microsoft restructures its support ecosystem. Built specifically for Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Licensing Solution Providers (LSPs), VARs, and other Microsoft partners, the new program allows US Cloud partners to deliver enterprise Microsoft support entirely under their own brand while US Cloud operates behind the scenes.

"We didn't just launch another partner program. We invented a completely new operational model so Microsoft partners can deliver enterprise-grade support without handing margin share and customer control back to OEM. Nothing else like this exists in the Microsoft channel today," said Renee Rose, Channel Program Manager, US Cloud.

The launch comes on the heels of Microsoft's Microsoft 365 E7 licensing changes and ahead of anticipated restructuring within Microsoft's partner support ecosystem. Many partners expect future support models to further increase Microsoft support costs by tying support pricing to Microsoft consumption and licensing growth, increasing financial pressure on CSPs, MSPs, VARs, and Licensing Solution Providers worldwide.

"Based on what we're seeing in the industry and how we have seen Microsoft historically behave, we expect this upcoming Microsoft partner program support model to greatly increase partner spend. That's why this is a good time to evaluate alternatives like our White Label Support Program," Rose said.

How The White Label Support Program Works

Microsoft partners maintain full ownership of their client relationships while US Cloud delivers the engineering expertise, SLAs, and escalation infrastructure behind the scenes. This model allows partners to protect margins, maintain customer control, and avoid dependence on escalating OEM support structures. US Cloud supports organizations across North America and Europe with US- and EU-based Microsoft engineers.

Partners deliver Microsoft support under their own brand while US Cloud operates invisibly in the background.

"Keeping full control of the client relationship has been a major issue for Microsoft partners in the past. When a problem arises, too many times the partner has been put in an awkward middleperson position between an upset client and a many-layered escalation process with Microsoft support that takes days at best to resolve. Now partners have total control without the total costs killing their margins," Rose said.

Microsoft partners often struggle to maintain enterprise-level support. Vetting and retaining qualified engineers specialized in Microsoft support available 24/7 is challenging. US Cloud's White Label Partner Program removes this operational barrier without investing in headcount or infrastructure.

Partnering with US Cloud under the White Label Partner Support means access to senior-level, 100% senior-level US- and EU-based Microsoft engineers with rapid response SLAs. It also means customers are getting a better customer experience.

"Nobody is made to feel like a chess piece whose Microsoft issues keep getting shuffled across the board. We're talking about giving Microsoft partners access to fast response and consistent service, which is what customers expect today," Rose said.

US Cloud currently supports Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations across multiple industries and delivers support for Microsoft technologies including Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics, and Windows Server.

About US Cloud

US Cloud is the world's only independent third-party provider of Microsoft enterprise support capable of replacing Microsoft Unified Support. Supporting Global 2000 and Fortune 500 organizations worldwide, US Cloud delivers senior Microsoft-certified engineers, faster response times, and 30–50% cost savings compared to Microsoft Unified Support — without affecting access to Microsoft products or services. Contact us at uscloud.com.

Media Contact: Beth Simmonds

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SOURCE US Cloud